Nomination period begins for 2019 Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Nominations open today for The NASCAR Foundation‘s Ninth Annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award, which honors the philanthropic ideals and vision of the late Betty Jane France, who started the foundation in 2006.

The NASCAR Foundation‘s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award is presented annually to a NASCAR fan in recognition of community service that has significantly impacted the health and wellbeing of children. Since its inception, the award has produced $1.4 million in donations to charities represented by each year‘s four finalists, impacting the lives of approximately 300,000 children in need.

Four individual award finalists and the charitable causes they represent will be announced in November; after a one-month on-line vote, the award winner will be announced during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards in December. Each finalist will be guaranteed to receive a minimum $25,000 donation from The NASCAR Foundation, with a $100,000 donation provided to the award winner, as determined by the online vote.

“We are coming off an outstanding year when the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award really connected with our fan base,” said Nichole Krieger, executive director of The NASCAR Foundation. “The connection produced nominees that embodied what our award is all about. They loved their work, but they also loved NASCAR.

“We anticipate a similar turnout this year. We are excited to see the nominations start coming in.”

Nominations will close on Friday, March 22. The nomination form can be accessed online at NASCARfoundation.org/Award; completed forms can be submitted via e-mail or regular mail.