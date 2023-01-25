Nominating Committee’s recommendation for Board of Directors ahead of the 2023 Annual General Meeting

Industrivärden, AB

The Nominating Committee of AB Industrivärden proposes re-election of board members Pär Boman, Christian Caspar, Marika Fredriksson, Bengt Kjell, Fredrik Lundberg, Katarina Martinson, Lars Pettersson and Helena Stjernholm. In addition, Fredrik Lundberg is proposed for re-election as Chairman of the Board.





Information regarding all proposed Board members is available on Industrivärden's website (www.industrivarden.net).





The Nominating Committee’s other proposals will be made public in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of AB Industrivärden.





The Nominating Committee’s members are Bo Damberg, Jan Wallanders and Tom Hedelius Foundation and others, Mats Guldbrand, L E Lundbergföretagen, Fredrik Lundberg, Chairman of the Board of AB Industrivärden, Mikael Schmidt, Essity Pension Foundations and others, and Jan Svedjebrant, SCA Pension Foundations and others. Mats Guldbrand is the Nominating Committee Chairman.





The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 17, 2023, in Stockholm.









Stockholm, January 25, 2023

AB Industrivärden (publ)





For further information, please contact: Mats Guldbrand, Nominating Committee Chairman, tel. +46-768-32 15 15.





The information was submitted for publication by the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666-64 00), at 12:00 a.m. CET on January 25, 2023.

Attachment



