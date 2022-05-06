NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY LTD. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TSX: NSR

MONTREAL, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (NYSE: NSR) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 30, 2022 (the "Circular") were re-elected as directors at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in a virtual format.

At the Meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Nomad, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes for

%

Votes Withheld

% Vincent Metcalfe 50,068,412

99.72

141,933

0.28 Joseph de la Plante 50,076,286

99.73

134,059

0.27 Robin Weisman 49,945,731

99.47

264,614

0.53 Susan Kudzman 50,201,360

99.98

8,985

0.02 IstvanZollei 50,066,837

99.71

143,508

0.29 Gerardo Fernandez 50,196,143

99.97

14,202

0.03 Jamie Porter 50,204,154

99.99

6,191

0.01 Matthew Gollat 50,203,520

99.99

6,825

0.01

Director biographies are available under section "Proposed Nominees for Election as Directors" in the Company's Circular.

At the Meeting, shareholders also reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, a partnership of chartered professional accountants, as Nomad's auditor, and adopted a resolution accepting, in an advisory, non-binding capacity, the Company's approach to executive compensation disclosed under section "Executive Compensation" in the Company's Circular.

ABOUT NOMAD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream and other interests, of which 8 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

