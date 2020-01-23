Nolan Arenado won't discuss what led to his 'disrespect' comment about Rockies

Nolan Arenado isn't happy with the Rockies. (Photo by Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado wants to move on. Arenado released a statement Wednesday night, saying he is going to remain quiet about matters between him and the team.

In the statement, Arenado says he’s going to keep things private moving forward. He also notes that he’s busy preparing for the upcoming season.

It’s important to note Arenado didn’t walk back his “disrespect” comments. On Tuesday, Arenado expressed frustration with the Rockies, telling Thomas Harding of MLB.com, “There’s a lot of disrespect from people there that I don’t want to be a part of.”

The 28-year-old Arenado dropped hints that he’s still upset with the team, saying, “There has been a lot of stuff going on that nobody knows about,” but says he will not speak publicly about those things.

If Arenado is on the market, he should draw significant interest from opposing teams. Arenado has a career .295/.351/.546 slash line, and has made the All-Star team the past five seasons. He’s also regarded as one of the best defensive players in the game.

While Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million deal with the Rockies that goes through the 2026 season, he can opt out of that contract after 2021. That opt out could complicate trade negotiations.

Still, things may be leaning that way after Arenado’s recent comments. It’s clear he’s not happy with how things have gone in the offseason, and a change might be necessary. The Rockies don’t have to accommodate Arenado’s wants, but — unless things change — it seems clear Arenado will opt out if he’s still a member of the organization after 2021.

