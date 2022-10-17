Nokia transforming Ottawa facility into tech hub, expanding presence in Canada

OTTAWA — Nokia Canada, the federal government, Ontario government and City of Ottawa have announced plans to turn the company's Ottawa facility into a research and development technology centre as Canada looks to further its 5G wireless technology strategy.

Nokia said Monday that the project will transform its 26-acre campus at the Kanata North Business Park into a mixed-use corporate, residential and commercial hub. The project will also receive $72-million in total funding from the three levels of government.

Breaking the funding down, Nokia will invest $340 million in labs and equipment, labour, and operating costs between 2023 and 2027, while the federal government will provide up to $40 million via its Strategic Innovation Fund.

The provincial government, through Invest Ontario, will provide $30 million to the project, while the City of Ottawa, through Hydro Ottawa, will make a capital contribution of $2 million for control system upgrades.

Nokia said the tech hub will also significantly expand its capacity in cyber security, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The federal government said the announcement is a step toward strengthening Canada’s wireless network and will help pave the way for new opportunities in the areas of clean energy, smart cities, precision agriculture, autonomous vehicles, and advanced telemedicine.

"Today’s announcement reinforces Nokia’s commitment to the Canadian market, where we have invested $1.4 billion in R&D over the past five years," said Nokia Canada president Jeffrey Maddox, in a statement.

Nokia said it plans to begin site construction in 2023 and expects to open the new facility in 2026.

The project is expected to create more than 340 new jobs — growing its Ontario-based team to 2,500 — and help Nokia attract highly-skilled, global talent to Canada’s tech ecosystem.

Nokia said the new Ottawa facility will also support the company's global target of 50 per cent greenhouse gas emission reduction by 2030 by implementing sustainable technologies, including water side heat recovery, air side heat and energy recovery, water side free cooling, and rainwater harvesting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press