Nokia selected by Zain Jordan for nationwide 5G

Zain Jordan to deliver superior 5G connectivity nationwide to its customers

Deal supports digital transformation of Jordan and its economy

Nokia to modernize Zain’s existing network infrastructure and deploy 5G equipment based on its comprehensive AirScale Baseband and Radio portfolio

8 April 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Zain Jordan in a multi-year deal to supply 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment throughout Jordan. Through the deal, Zain will be able to support the digital transformation of the country by offering superior 5G services with enhanced connectivity and capacity to customers. A major part of the deployment is expected to be completed during 2023.

Under the deal, which totals over 3,000 sites nationwide, Nokia will provide the latest generation of its AirScale Baseband, Massive MIMO radios, and Remote Radio Head products. These are all powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System on Chip (SoC) technology and combine to provide superior coverage and capacity. In parallel to deploying 5G, Nokia will also modernize Zain’s existing 4G infrastructure.

Nokia has a long-standing partnership with Zain across several territories, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Zain Jordan on this project to modernize their complete Radio Access Network and introduce 5G technology, and by doing so support the Jordanian Government’s digital transformation objectives. The deployment of 5G is expected to stimulate the incubation and growth of new technologies and industries.”

