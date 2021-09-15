Nokia G10 Launched in India: Check Price in India, Specifications

HMD Global recently launched its new smartphone Nokia G10 in India. The device is an addition to company's G series smartphone.

Nokia G10: Price in India

Nokia G10 is available at a price of Rs 12,149 for 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It is available on nokia.com and across other leading online and offline stores. Moreover, the company has also partnered up Jio to provide additional benefits to Jio customers. They can avail addition benefits worth Rs 4,000.

Nokia G10: Specifications

Nokia G10 is available in two colour variants: Night and Dusk

It sports a 6.5-inch HD V-notch display

It features rear triple-camera setup which includes 13MP main, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera. At the front, it houses an 8MP selfie camera

The device uses octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor

Nokia G10 is powered by 5050mAh battery which is supported by 5V2A charging

As mentioned above, it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM which is expandable up to 512GB (MicroSD)

Nokia G10 runs on Android 11 operating system

Other features of Nokia G10 Accelerometer (G-sensor), Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Google assistant button, etc.

Apart from Nokia G10, the company has also launch Nokia C01 Plus. It is a budget smartphone which is priced at Rs 5,999. "With this new device, we are further strengthening our play and positioning of the Nokia C-series portfolio in the market that enables greater affordability, availability and accessibility of smartphones for consumers," said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global.

