Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Martikainen, Piia Susanna
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Uitto, Tommi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20200804114425_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-08-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 126 Unit price: 4.18793 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 126 Volume weighted average price: 4.18793 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-10-29
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 550 Unit price: 3.21 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 550 Volume weighted average price: 3.21 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-10-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 150 Unit price: 3.47727 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 150 Volume weighted average price: 3.47727 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-09-09
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 179 Unit price: 4.54 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 179 Volume weighted average price: 4.54 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-07-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 89 Unit price: 5.0861 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 89 Volume weighted average price: 5.0861 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-04-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 94 Unit price: 4.7473 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 94 Volume weighted average price: 4.7473 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-02-12
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,562 Unit price: 5.45 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,562 Volume weighted average price: 5.45 EUR
