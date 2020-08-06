Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions



Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Martikainen, Piia Susanna

Position: Closely associated person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Uitto, Tommi

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20200804114425_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-08-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 126 Unit price: 4.18793 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 126 Volume weighted average price: 4.18793 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-10-29

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 550 Unit price: 3.21 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 550 Volume weighted average price: 3.21 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-10-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 150 Unit price: 3.47727 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 150 Volume weighted average price: 3.47727 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-09-09

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 179 Unit price: 4.54 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 179 Volume weighted average price: 4.54 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-07-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 89 Unit price: 5.0861 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 89 Volume weighted average price: 5.0861 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-04-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 94 Unit price: 4.7473 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 94 Volume weighted average price: 4.7473 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-02-12

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,562 Unit price: 5.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,562 Volume weighted average price: 5.45 EUR

