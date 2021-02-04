The noisy ocean: Humans have made the world's seas a very loud place to live

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The ocean has become a very noisy place.

The world's seas are much louder than they were in pre-industrial times, "becoming more and more a raucous cacophony as the noise from human activity has grown louder and more prevalent," according to a study published Thursday.

The noise has had an impact on marine animals worldwide, affecting their behavior, physiology and, in some cases, their overall survivability. Higher ocean noise levels can reduce the ability of animals to communicate with potential mates, other group members, their offspring or feeding partners, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

“Sounds travel very far underwater. For fish, sound is probably a better way to sense their environment than light,” said Francis Juanes, an ecologist at the University of Victoria in Canada and a co-author of the paper.

Noise can also reduce an ocean animal's ability to hear environmental cues that are vital for survival, including those key to avoiding predators, finding food and navigating to preferred habitats, NOAA said.

The researchers sifted through thousands of data sets and research articles documenting changes in noise volume and frequency to assemble a comprehensive picture of how the ocean soundscape is changing – and how marine life is impacted.

From the songs of whales to grinding arctic sea ice, the world's oceans' natural chorus is performed by a vast ensemble of geological and biological sounds, according to the study, which was led by Carlos Duarte, a marine ecologist at the Red Sea Research Center in Saudi Arabia.

For example, snapping shrimp make a sound resembling popping corn that stuns their prey. Humpback whale songs can resemble a violinist’s melodies.

However, for more than a century, sounds from human activities on the high seas, such as fishing, shipping, recreational boating, and development, have increasingly added to the mix, making modern oceans far noisier than ever before.

“For many marine species, their attempts to communicate are being masked by sounds that humans have introduced,” Duarte said.

Noise from these activities can travel long distances underwater, leading to increases and changes in ocean noise levels in many coastal and offshore habitats.

"This onslaught of noise, which far exceeds the Navy’s own safety limits for humans, can have a devastating effect on marine species – especially whales, who use their keen sense of hearing for almost everything they do," the Center for Biological Diversity said.

A humpback whale and her calf.
A humpback whale and her calf.

The study maps out how underwater noise affects countless groups of marine life, including zooplankton and jellyfish, according to the New York Times. “The extent of the problem of noise pollution has only recently dawned on us,” study co-author Christine Erbe, the director of the Center for Marine Science and Technology at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, told the Times.

Surprisingly, it’s not just new noises added – human activities have also made some areas of the ocean quieter, the study found. For example, the deterioration of habitats such as coral reefs and the hunting of large marine mammals, including highly vocal whales, has led to drastic declines in the abundance of sound-producing animals.

In addition, the loss of sea ice because of our rapidly warming climate has drastically altered the natural acoustics of Arctic marine environments.

“When people think of threats facing the ocean, we often think of climate change, plastics and overfishing. But noise pollution is another essential thing we need to be monitoring,” said Neil Hammerschlag, a University of Miami marine ecologist, who was not involved with the paper.

However, there is hope: The study authors argue that the harmful effects of noise pollution could rapidly decline through the mitigation and regulation of sources of marine noise.

“Changing ocean soundscapes have become the neglected ‘elephant in the room’ of global ocean change,” the study authors write. “In an era when societies increasingly look to the ‘blue economy’ as a source of resources and wealth, it is essential that ocean soundscapes be responsibly managed to ensure the sustainable use of the ocean.”

The study was published Thursday in the peer-reviewed journal Science, a publication of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ocean noise: Humans have made seas a very loud place to live

Latest Stories

  • Report: NBA, NBPA agree to hold All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta

    There will reportedly be an NBA All-Star Game in 2021.

  • Super Bowl LV: Chiefs' edge over Bucs isn't as big as you think

    Here's a look at how every positional group fares against each other ahead of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams won't boycott 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Canada will not boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing despite calls from human rights organizations to do so.

  • Tokyo Olympics chief says he won't resign after sexist remarks about women talking too much

    Yoshiro Mori has apologized for saying that women talk too much during meetings, but will not be resigning.

  • Former teammate says Deshaun Watson 'is interested in landing' with the Broncos

    The Broncos would have to give up quite a bit to acquire Deshaun Watson.

  • LeBron James settling suit with photographer over misuse of photo on social media

    After a year of litigation and one very annoyed judge, LeBron James and photographer Stephen Mitchell are settling their copyright infringement lawsuit.

  • Jared Dudley says Daryl Morey put Lakers players in danger with Hong Kong tweet

    The Lakers veteran said the team feared it wouldn't make it home after the fateful tweet.

  • Mahomes reportedly among 20-plus Chiefs in line to get haircut from COVID-infected barber

    The Chiefs really dodged one here.

  • Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers-Chiefs preview, live stream, kickoff time

    Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Report: Biden administration officials pitch MLB on delaying season 1 month for vaccinations

    The MLBPA reportedly skipped the meeting.

  • Volunteer admits to stepping on Rory McIlroy's ball in embedded ball flap with Patrick Reed

    Rory McIlroy's decision has been validated. We're still left to take Patrick Reed at his word.

  • Top 10 Super Bowl props: Will Travis Kelce have more TDs than Cristiano Ronaldo has goals?

    What would a Super Bowl be without gorging on prop bets?

  • UEFA has plan for expanded Champions League with new format

    LONDON — UEFA is preparing a significant expansion of the Champions League with a proposal for four additional group-stage rounds and backup slots for elite clubs who fail to qualify through domestic competitions. Plans to transform the competition from 2024 will be discussed by European domestic leagues on Friday and the 55 national association leaders will be briefed by UEFA on Tuesday. The overhaul is UEFA’s strategy to rebuff plans to launch a largely closed breakaway competition — which has been pushed by Barcelona and Real Madrid — and maintain qualification through domestic leagues. UEFA’s proposal is to increase the number of group-stage participants from 32 to 36, with each team guaranteed 10 rather than six games, three people familiar with the plans told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans not publicly disclosed. England, Spain, Italy and Germany currently have four guaranteed slots in the group stage. But leading teams who don’t make the top four of their leagues could still qualify, with three of the additional group-stage slots lined up for such teams based on their historic record in Europe. The fourth additional spot could go to France, which currently only has two guaranteed group-stage slots while a third team has to go through qualifying. The current format of eight groups would also be transformed, with UEFA instead using a variation of the so-called “Swiss system.” All 36 teams will be placed into a single league table, with opponents determined based on pre-season ranking positions. The top eight would qualify automatically for the round of 16 with the next 16 teams potentially contesting a playoff to fill the other slots in the knockout phase. The plans were discussed by Premier League clubs at a virtual meeting on Thursday. The European Leagues organization could resist the jump from six to 10 games in the group stage because of the struggle to fit in extra games in the congested calendar. But European Leagues chairman Lars-Christer Olsson in December showed a willingness to back the plan. “I think it could be possible to squeeze another four dates into the calendar,” he said. Breakaway league plans have often been leaked in the past 20 years when clubs have wanted Champions League changes in their favour. The proposed changes could guarantee both UEFA and clubs increased TV revenues and prize money as it would produce 180 group-stage games to sell to broadcasters instead of 96. ___ AP Sports Writer Graham Dunbar in Geneva contributed to this report. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Nurse excited for "tremendous challenge" of writing up game plan vs. Nets

    Led by a trio of superstars, the Brooklyn Nets have the most potent offence in the NBA, averaging a league-leading 122.3 points a night, on a NBA-best 50.1 per cent shooting. And the roster beyond Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, isn't exactly a collection of slouches. DeAndre Jordan is shooting 81.3 per cent, and leads a slew of other offensive threats. Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse could only laugh Thursday when the stats were rattled off to him in a Zoom availability. How does he game plan for such a unique team? "Looking forward to it. I think it's a tremendous challenge," Nurse said. "Obviously, three of the great scorers in the league. That isn't all they got. They've got a lot of players, they've got depth, size, obviously. We're still formulating the game plan but we'll try to come up with something." The Raptors (9-12) are in Brooklyn on Friday to battle Canadian rookie coach Steve Nash and his Nets (14-9). How does Nurse balance attention paid to the trio of superstars versus the rest of the roster? "That's kind of your decision," Nurse said. "I think there's always ways of doing it. Are you really trying to take those guys out, and you're going to pretty much live with anything from the others? How do you react to some of that? "We've never really, even when we've tried to take certain guys out, we still certainly try to never disrespect the other guys." Fresh off Fred VanVleet's historic 54-point performance on Wednesday, Nurse will need his offence humming on Friday. It'll likely take 120 points to win, someone pointed out. "That might be a little light. Going to have to add 10 to that," Nurse replied. "Hopefully. You can't assume that's going to happen, you've got to play well and make the right decisions on offence, and make some shots, no doubt about it. "But I think that's probably a good starting point." The Raptors face Durant for the first time since the former Golden State star ruptured his Achilles tendon in Toronto during the 2019 NBA finals. It wasn't one of Toronto's finest moments as some fans cheered the injury. Nurse, however, had kind words for Durant ahead of Friday's game. "He looks great," Nurse said. "He’s one of the world's great shooters, just unbelievable skill that he has combined with the size to get it off and so pure . . . he looks fantastic. I’m really happy for him . . . always liked him as a player and a person." Pascal Siakam, who's averaging 19.2 points this season, said he can't wait to battle the Nets' Big 3. "It's exciting playing against guys like that, man. Every night you go out there and that's what the league is about, having super-talented guys that you have to play against," Siakam said. "You want to go out there and lace 'em up." Raptors forward OG Anunoby will miss his fifth game with a left calf strain. Siakam, VanVleet and Norman Powell spent time with Malachi Flynn on Wednesday before the rookie guard was sent to Orlando to join Raptors 905 for the shortened G-League bubble season. "Jokingly, it was kind of like it was his 'Last Supper' -- the last time we'll have food together as a team," said Siakam, who along with VanVleet really honed his game with the 905s. "I said: 'Show that you belong in the league, show your leadership, go out there and you have time to play minutes, it's basketball so have fun and just do what you've got to do and then you're going to be right back here.'" Siakam said it's particularly tough being drafted in the first round but then being sent down to the G League. It can feel like going backwards. "But you can't have that mentality," Siakam said. "So it's a good opportunity (he told Flynn) and don't take it for granted. Don't go out there moping around and stuff. You've got to take it as an opportunity and just go out there and try to run with it." The Raptors continue their road trip Saturday at Atlanta. They play next week at Memphis, Washington and Boston before returning to their Tampa "home" base. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Inside all NFL quarterback upheaval, a Dak Prescott and Cowboys breaking point also looms

    One last offseason contract negotiation that carries an underlying theme unlikely to change once the 2021 season starts. If this doesn’t get done now, it’s never getting done.

  • Tedy Bruschi says Matthew Stafford 'not tough enough' to play for Patriots

    Tedy Bruschi thinks Matt Stafford couldn't handle being coached by Bill Belichick.

  • NCAAW what to watch: Future WNBA talent meets in No. 2 South Carolina vs. No. 3 UConn

    Paige Bueckers, meet Aliyah Boston. Connecticut and South Carolina meet in top-5 tilt of future WNBA stars.

  • The Latest: Goodell: NFL will look at rules for coach hiring

    The Latest on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's news conference (all times EST): ___ 2:50 p.m. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the league will look into tweaking the rules for teams that hire new coaches as a way to ensure more diversity in the coaching ranks. Goodell said at his annual Super Bowl news conference Thursday that the NFL has in the past considered making teams wait to hire head coaches until after the Super Bowl. He said that’s something he expects to be brought up again and said there could be another alternative that doesn’t delay teams’ abilities to start building coaching staffs and working on the upcoming season. Goodell lauded the NFL allowing teams to interview candidates via Zoom this year. But he said more solutions are needed because a more diverse league will “make us a stronger league.” ___ 2:45 p.m. Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL is planning to play international games in London and Mexico City next season if the pandemic allows for it. The league cancelled the four planned games in London and one in Mexico City in 2020 because of uncertainty about travel during the coronavirus. Goodell says the league felt it was safer to play all games in the 30 home stadiums in the United States because of the protocols in place. Goodell says there’s no timeline for when the league has to decide whether to go ahead with international games in 2021. “We hope to get to be there,” he said. “We’re planning for it. We’ll make that decision whenever we have enough information to do so.” ___ 2:45 p.m. Commissioner Roger Goodell says it’s far too early to talk about whether unvaccinated players will be playing next season or if fans will need to be vaccinated to attend games in 2021. Goodell says the NFL hopes most of society is vaccinated by summer because it’s in the best interest of the country. Goodell says if the NFL’s protocols must adapt, then the league will do that. He noted the NFL is endorsing the use of vaccines for the coronavirus pandemic by hosting 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Goodell says the NFL will work with the NFL Players Association and that the league will work with local health officials and medical experts to make sure if they can have fans in the stands to do that safely. ___ 2:30 p.m. Commissioner Roger Goodell says he wishes he knew the answer to what the 2021 season will look like. The lessons learned from playing this season through a pandemic means he knows not to project too far in advance. Goodell says the NFL learned to wait as long as possible and prepare for uncertainty while finding solutions. “That’s what we’ve done,” Goodell said. “I don’t know when normal is going to occur again.” Goodell says the relationship between the NFL and NFL Players Association with the 32 teams has never been stronger and credited the communication needed to work through this season. He says he thinks the trust that’s been built will help the NFL moving forward and will be the long-lasting legacy of this season. ___ 2:30 p.m. Commissioner Roger Goodell says former quarterback Colin Kaepernick deserves recognition and appreciation for bringing up issues of social justice and racism. Kaepernick highlighted those issues in the 2016 season when he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality. Goodell publicly apologized to Kaepernick last year for the league not listening to him enough and taking is concerns more seriously. Kaepernick has been unable to get a contract with any other team after being let go by the San Francisco 49ers following the 2016 season. Goodell says the owners and league have worked with players to identify issues in their communities and says he is pleased with the commitment from the players and support from the owners. ___ 2:30 p.m. Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL will look into what changes from the pandemic season are worth keeping in a post-COVID-19 world. But he says he feels strongly in the value of training camp and preseason games. NFL Players Association President J.C. Tretter of the Cleveland Browns is advocating getting rid of the off-season and OTAs permanently. Goodell says it’s not time to take a public stance on what will stay from the 2020 season and what won’t. But he did say “the virtuals are going to be a part of our life for a long time” because coaches and players were able to remotely work through the playbooks in 2020. ___ 2:25 p.m. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league is not satisfied with only two minorities hired for seven head coach openings. The New York Jets hired Robert Saleh, the first NFL coach who is known to be Muslim and the son of Lebanese immigrants, and Houston hired David Culley, making him only the league’s third Black head coach hired. Goodell said he’s not sure there’s an issue the league has spent more time working with ownership on talking on Zoom sessions and individually. The commissioner says they’ve talked about the importance of being more diverse and continue considering policies that can help. He says ownership has shown their commitment and yes, they need to keep talking about changes the NFL needs to make. Goodell says having two minority coaches hired this year wasn’t what they expected and not what they expect moving forward. Goodell noted three African-American general managers were hired with more diversity also seen among co-ordinators. He says there’s a lot of positives the NFL needs to build on and that the commitment is there. ___ 2:20 p.m. Commissioner Roger Goodell says an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment in the Washington Football Team’s organization will be finished soon. Beth Wilkinson was hired following a report in the Washington Post that 15 female employees team alleged sexual harassment and a poor working culture in the organization. Goodell says owner Dan Snyder has begun to make changes and is welcoming the probe. “They asked for this type of review and recommendations on this,” he said. Goodell says he also believes a dispute between Snyder and minority owners that is in arbitration will “get resolved shortly” and he hopes all parties will be able to move forward. ___ 2:10 p.m. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said it was an “extraordinary collective effort” to play through the pandemic without losing any games to COVID-19. Goodell said at his annual Super Bowl news conference Thursday that “there were doubters” and a lot of unknowns. But he said innovative solutions were found through co-operation between the league and the players association. Goodell said 1.2 million fans attended games socially distanced this season. Twenty-two thousand fans will attend Super Bowl 55 Sunday between the Buccaneers and Chiefs. That will include 7,500 health care workers vaccinated against COVID-19. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press

  • Fantasy Basketball Busts: Who has disappointed most through a quarter of the NBA season?

    With the NBA season being a quarter of the way through, let's run down some of the biggest fantasy busts so far.

  • Cory Sandhagen talks Frankie Edgar bout, positivity and training with Ryan Hall

    No. 2-ranked UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen discusses the importance of maintaining a good attitude heading into his Feb. 6 showdown vs. Frankie Edgar at UFC Vegas 18.