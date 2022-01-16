Noises off: the battle to save our quiet places

Alex Moshakis
·11 min read

Last month, I spent a cold morning wandering around Hampstead Heath, one of London’s largest green spaces, with a sound designer named Nicholas Allan. For many, the Heath is an escape. There are almost 800 acres of it: meadows and woodland, hollows and springs, hills and ponds. It is big and important enough to have its own 12-person constabulary, which upholds the park’s 47 bylaws, including firm restrictions on drone flying and car driving. Locals I know walk dogs in and out of old forests and along curling gravelly pathways. On the few days in summer, when the sun shines on the city, the park becomes so busy it seems to vibrate, festival-like. But for the rest of the year it remains mostly hushed.

In July, Allan awarded the Heath “Urban Quiet Park” status. He was acting on behalf of Quiet Parks International, or QPI, a non-profit based in Los Angeles that is “committed to saving quiet for the benefit of all life”. QPI’s purpose is to identify locations around the world that remain free from human-made noise for at least brief pockets of time. As humanity grows louder, these places are in danger of extinction, the organisation argues, even though they are integral to our wellbeing and to the health of the natural world. Some of the locations already identified, like stretches of the Zabalo River in Ecuador, where quiet might linger for several consecutive hours, are in the wilderness. Remarkably, others are in urban centres. The Heath, which QPI calls “a refuge from the noise of the city” that “has shown it provides the experience of being able to fully immerse oneself within the natural environment”, is one of them.

Allan is QPI’s man in London (he lives in Bristol – close enough), though “I still can’t find my way around the park very well,” he told me. We’d entered the Heath through a southern gate and were ambling up a hill, in no particular direction. When we met, we’d been surrounded by city noise, though it had been difficult to pinpoint exactly where each sound was coming from. “I think of it as a diffuse hum,” Allan said. “A glowing blanket that just sits there, no discernible direction.” I would have described it, less poetically, as a shit heap of sound. But a few hundred metres into the park the noise had dimmed so much we could identify individual notes between moments of near-silence: a helicopter in the distance, a passing conversation between dog walkers, the cries of young schoolchildren in red uniforms playing together in a grassy clearing. It was easier to talk, and to think; we could still see the city, but we couldn’t hear it. “It’s only when you go somewhere really quiet that you realise what was there before,” Allan said.

These days, real quiet is difficult to come by. We’re surrounded by noise almost constantly: the thrum of aeroplanes, the rush of roads, the dings of email and smartphones. Listen now, wherever you are – what do you hear? For me: the whirring of a washing machine, the tip-tapping of laptop keys, my son’s loud crashing and shouting, the brash clicks of a new computer mouse, the machine-sawing of wood in a neighbour’s garden, the brief rise-and-fall roars of cars hurtling past the front of our home.

All of these sounds are common and intrusive and, if persistent, bad for our long-term health. Research has shown that if you live near a busy road you are more likely to develop high cortisol levels, to suffer from hypertension and heart disease, and to become overweight. In a 2012 study, it was estimated that up to 40 million adults in the US suffer from hearing impairment related to excessive noise exposure. The World Health Organization considers noise “one of the most important environmental risks to health.” A 2018 report warned that 1.6m years of life are lost in western Europe as a result of exposure to road noise, which can contribute to other threatening health conditions: a lack of focus, sleep disturbance, a creeping reduction in quality of life.

This would be less worrying if the noises weren’t getting louder. Before the pandemic, the aviation industry was skyrocketing – 4.5 billion passengers boarded flights in 2019, up from 1.5 billion in 1999. Car production continues at pace. Shipping traffic is also increasing. In 2020, the Metropolitan police received 41,212 noise complaints, even though it doesn’t really deal with noise complaints. We are able to recognise loud sounds – the shocking burp of a motorbike, a young child’s yelp – as noticeably intrusive, but the effects of these moments in isolation don’t always add up to much. What is more worrying, and often now so normalised as to be imperceptible, is the implacable din that soundtracks our daily lives, which can lead us unknowingly into ill health.

On the Heath, Allan and I continued walking, up over the crest of a hill, then along a path that began to curl to the right, where there was an area of woodland. Allan pointed around. “If you saw a beautiful landscape and it was peppered with litter, it would be diminished,” he said. “I feel the same way about the sonic landscape.” It’s now difficult to find a litter-free sonic zone anywhere in the UK, he continued. “You can study maps of elevation and roads and flyways to pinpoint potential spots, but often when you do locate a point that’s far enough away from a road, and that doesn’t have too much overhead air traffic, you’ll find there’s some other disturbance, like a tractor ploughing or something.” He sighed, which I took to mean, “How will we ever escape it?” What confuses Allan is why we rage at finding litter on a hillside, but do very little (and sometimes nothing at all) when that same hillside is surrounded by A-roads and railway lines, which blot the landscape in their own way. “To not be able to experience nature without human noise,” he said, “to me that feels like a real loss.”

Which is why he agreed to work on the Heath. Allan spent four days in the park in total, monitoring decibel levels. To pass the QPI test, noise levels must remain below 40 decibels, similar to the hush of a library, for at least an hour. That level can be breached eight times, but only by noises up to 60 decibels – nothing louder than the whir of an electric toothbrush. This standard is an outline, Allan said – every now and then you have to go with your gut. (The rustling of leaves shouldn’t be considered a disturbance, Allan thinks, even if it exceeds decibel limits.) Sometimes during a recording a dog would bark, or an aeroplane would fly low overhead, or parakeets would squawk from trees, sending decibel levels soaring. But mostly he was able to record quiet for the necessary stretches of time, and the Heath was given its award.

Though many of us drive, and fly, and listen to music, and turn the volume of our TVs up very high, and drill and saw and hammer, and live in busy cities, which are relentlessly loud, we do seem to broadly understand that too much noise is bad for us. To escape, some turn to wellness practices – meditation, sensory-deprivation tanks, silent retreats – which have turned quiet into a consumable product. A new acquaintance of mine, a London vicar, recently told me he goes on silent retreats three times a year, to “discover stillness”. I remember thinking, if a vicar is surrounded by so much noise he seeks sanctuary, shouldn’t we all?

One of QPI’s missions involves bringing “quiet to all”, a nod to the fact that wellness practices can be expensive and exclusive, and that quiet should be available to everyone as an essential ingredient of being alive, like clean water and clean air.

QPI was founded by Gordon Hempton, an acoustic ecologist, who lives in Seattle. We speak one day over Zoom, while Hempton walks a trail near to Olympic National Park, a vast wilderness in the Pacific Northwest. When I ask him about the commodification of silence, he says, plainly, “The more scarce it becomes, the more valuable it becomes.” A decade ago, Hempton was able to record hours of consecutive silence in Olympic National Park. Even then, he warned land owners the noise was coming. “The most common response we’d get was, ‘Why do we need to save something that will never be endangered?” he says. “They couldn’t imagine how they could ever have an issue with noise pollution.” Recently, Hempton realised he could now only record 15 minutes of quiet in the park before some human-made noise interjected.

This is bad news for wildlife, which relies on quiet to communicate. But it is also bad news for us. Studies have shown that experiencing quiet can reduce stress and anxiety, bring down heart rate and blood pressure, improve mood, cognitive ability and concentration, and increase pro-social behaviours, such as generosity and trust. It is helpful to experience silence in long periods, though every little helps – a 2006 study found that even a minutes-long session can be beneficial.

Five years ago, after the birth of our first child, my wife and I moved from central London to a quiet town on the edge of the Chiltern Hills. When we’d arrived in London, a decade earlier, we’d been surprised, naively, by the noise – the unending whir of it, its eternal presence – and we joked we wouldn’t be able to fall asleep. When we left, we worried the calm of our new environment would now keep us awake, its nothingness startling. I began to experience the quiet as a void. Was life passing me by? When, not long after we moved, my wife became seriously unwell, and an additional, enforced quiet descended on our home for months, I found it too much to bear. I remember worrying about the situation to my sister, who said, correctly, “People normally complain about the noise, not the lack of it.”

Hempton is aware silence can be frightening to those who are out of practice at embracing it. To that end, the pandemic has been helpful, he says. “Quiet is no longer a word that has no experience. The whole world got to experience what we’d been missing. And initially, of course, it was alarming: ‘Why are things different?’ ‘What’s going to happen next?’ But now we’re beginning to emerge, we can reflect on how there were aspects of that quiet that made us healthier, made us more aware of who we are and what we believe in, what we want to do.”

To not be able to experience nature without human noise feels to me like a real loss

On the Heath, Allan told me that, at the beginning of the pandemic, “several friends commented on suddenly being able to hear birdsong near to their homes.” For a while, they speculated as to whether there were more birds that year. “I think it’s just accepted now that that acute hum had dropped, and you could suddenly hear into the distance.”

“Like now?” I said.

We were walking past a small knot of trees. Around us was birdsong and the sound of shaking leaves.

“It’s actually quite noisy today,” Allan said. “There’s that strange noise. I’m not sure what it is. Can you hear that?” He waved his hands in the direction of the park boundary. In the distance there was a steady, specific low-level drone, similar to an aeroplane’s rumble but closer to earth.

“What is that?” he said. “A drill?”

We continued walking, first up a hill to a muddy brow, and then on into woodland. Once we were surrounded by trees, the drone was less present. “As we walk further into the park, it’s slowly nurturing our inner stillness,” Allan said. “Or hopefully it is.” In the woodland we came to a depression, a big green-brown bowl, and when we reached the bottom the drone was all but gone. I looked up and saw an aeroplane but couldn’t hear it, then mentioned that it seemed as though we could have been deep in the countryside now, rather than in the middle of a city. Allan nodded. This is what it had been like when he visited the park previously: quiet, save for the rustling of leaves, the soft-crunch of walkers’ footsteps, the odd flyover. Then a crow called so loudly it resembled a dog’s bark, startling us both.

“That wouldn’t be considered a disturbance,” Allan said. “That’s part of the natural soundscape. People seem to be in agreement that that’s calming.”

Moments later, a chainsaw began to rev, shocking more crows out of the trees. Allan seemed disheartened – there had been no chainsaws when he was making the QPI recordings. Up ahead, three park employees were cutting down large branches and laughing. We walked towards them, closer to the noise, and then in a different direction, away from the sound. Allan was frowning. “We’d never have complete silence,” he said, by way of explanation. “There would always be something.” Then he said, “It really does feel quite noisy.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Warriors roll to most lopsided win, beat Bulls 138-96

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points, Stephen Curry added 19 and the Golden State Warriors rolled to their most lopsided win of the season, dominating the Chicago Bulls 138-96 on Friday night. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga finished with 25 points and Jordan Poole scored 22. The Warriors broke out of their rut in a huge way, pulling away early after dropping four of five. It was just the sort of breather they needed coming off a lopsided loss at defending champion Milwaukee the previous night

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • AP source: MLB labor talks to resume after 42-day break

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association are scheduled to meet Thursday, ending a 42-day break in negotiations that began when management started a lockout in the sport's first work stoppage since 1995. With the scheduled start of spring training five weeks away, management was planning to make a new proposal to players, several people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement

  • Lots of moving parts as Toronto FC prepares to open training camp

    TORONTO — While Toronto FC has Italian star Lorenzo Insigne's signature on a pre-contract that will bring him to MLS in July, there are still plenty of moving parts as the club prepares to hold player medicals this weekend. Of the team's three designated players, only Alejandro Pozuelo is expected to be on hand at the start of training camp, according to coach Bob Bradley. Question marks remain over the future of Jozy Altidore and Yeferson Soteldo, with Toronto needing to thin its designated pla

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be

  • Nordiq Canada reveals cross-country skiing team for Beijing Olympics

    Two-time Olympians Dahria Beatty and Cendrine Browne headline a youthful Olympic roster unveiled by Nordiq Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee on Thursday. Beatty, of Whitehorse, and Browne, of Saint-Jérôme, Que., are joined by Laura Leclair (Chelsea, Que.) and Katherine Stewart-Jones (Chelsea, Que.) on the women's team. The men's team is comprised of Antoine Cyr (Gatineau, Que.), Olivier Léveillé (Sherbrooke, Que.) and Graham Ritchie (Parry Sound, Ont.). Both sides will be led by Norwegia

  • Scottie Barnes sees Cade Cunningham as ‘a brother’

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes addressed the media after Friday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons. He discussed what it’s like to play against Cade Cunningham, and how both of them are living out their dreams. He also touched on how his sore knee is feeling. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • QMJHL cancels Maritimes prospect event due to concerns over COVID-19

    MONTREAL — The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has cancelled a Maritimes-based prospects event, citing concerns over COVID-19. The second leg of the QMJHL Cup was scheduled to be held Feb. 3-6 in Dartmouth, N.S., but will not take place. The annual event provides prospects a chance to showcase their talents ahead of the league's entry draft. QMJHL director of hockey operations Pierre Leduc said in a statement that the Omicron variant has created a lot of uncertainty and the last thing the leag

  • No opportunities for return of NHL to Quebec City, commissioner tells government reps

    MONTREAL — A meeting between Quebec government officials and the National Hockey League on Thursday produced little progress in the Legault government's hope to see the NHL return to the provincial capital. A virtual meeting between Finance Minister Eric Girard and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman did not move the file forward. The league said it was not in a position to respond positively to Quebec's interest in a return, according to a series of tweets posted by Girard after the meeting. Girard s

  • Big finish by Henley stakes him to early 3-shot lead at Sony

    HONOLULU (AP) — Russell Henley set a strong target Friday in the Sony Open when he was 6 under over his final six holes and closed with a 30-foot eagle putt for a 7-under 63 and a three-shot lead among the early starters at Waialae. So much of the morning was up for grabs after 18-hole leader Kevin Na began to fade, with as many as five players having at least a share of the lead. Henley made the turn by holing a greenside bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 18th hole, only to miss the green long

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Devin Booker on beef with Raptors mascot

    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker comments on his issue with the Toronto Raptors mascot while Chris Paul discusses playing in an arena without fans again.

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Vikings players look forward to new atmosphere, culture

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Over the past 16 years, Rick Spielman had the biggest hand in crafting Minnesota's roster. Mike Zimmer ran the team for the past eight seasons. The Vikings have been shaped by those two leaders' philosophies and voices longer than the careers of almost all their players, but the dual firing of Spielman and Zimmer on Monday means the atmosphere and culture around the football operation will be undergoing a significant shift. For all the competency the Vikings enjoyed on the fie

  • Power Five: Penguins enter 'one last ride' mode

    With Evgeni Malkin back in the mix and Sidney Crosby getting back into form, the Pittsburgh Penguins headline this week's Power Five on the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast.