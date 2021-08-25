Noise Stopped After The Show's Release: Samantha on 'The Family Man 2' Row

Samantha Akkineni, who played the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter in The Family Man 2, said that after the release of the web show a 'lot of noise had stopped'. After the trailer dropped, the show faced a lot of backlash over its depicting of Tamilians. Several political leaders had raised objections, and the Tamil Nadu government had also expressed its dissatisfaction over Samantha's casting.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama Samantha said, "I allow people to have their own opinions. If they decided to stay with that opinion, I am very sorry for hurting anyone's sentiments. I sincerely apologise as it was not something I intended on doing at all. I did not mean to hurt anyone. If I did, I am sorry. However, I am glad that, once the show released, a lot of the noise stopped. I guess some saw it wasn't so bad after all. For the people who still hold resentment, I sincerely apologise."

According to a report by The Indian Express Rajya Sabha member and MDMK leader Vaiko had written a letter in May to to then Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar stating, "The depictions have hurt Tamil sentiments and are offensive against the community".

Directed by Raj&DK, The Family Man 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani among others. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

