These noise-canceling headphones are cheaper and offer 'better quality' than Bose — and they're $100 off

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Finding a high-quality pair of over-ear headphones that are reasonably priced can be a struggle, particularly when the highest-reviewed options retail for upwards of $200.

While options from the likes of Bose and Sony are lauded for their premium quality builds and sound emissions, the reality remains that they’re not the most affordable. For instance, the popular Bose 700 noise-canceling headphones currently retail for $379 — a price that is honestly out of reach for many.

If you’re looking for a pair of over-ear headphones that features premium craftsmanship, an affordable price tag and sound quality that rivals the best of the best, this Jabra Elite 85h pair is your best bet, and it’s currently on sale for $150 (that’s $100 off its original retail price).

Credit: Amazon

Described as “cheaper than Bose and frankly, a better quality product” by an Amazon reviewer, these Jabra headphones offer premium quality sound and craftsmanship for a reasonable price.

They are engineered for producing the “best wireless calls and music experience” thanks to its SmartSound technology. What’s even better is that they automatically adjust depending on your surroundings. So, if it detects an influx of background noise, the device will automatically switch on its Smart-active noise cancelation feature to fill in any gaps.

Credit: Amazon

Another leading factor of these headphones is its impressively long battery life, which can go up to 36 hours of wireless listening on a single charge (with active noise-canceling turned on). This trumps the much more expensive Bose 700 headphones‘ 20 hours of wireless battery life.

These Jabra headphones are also packed with several other features, including water-resistant technology, advanced call quality to block out background and wind noise and a comfortable ear cushion for an easy longtime listening experience.

Story continues

Credit: Amazon

The Jabra’s Eite headphones are also a major hit among Amazon customers. Boasting an overall customer rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars and over 800 global ratings, these are a top-of-the-line option that shoppers say deserves more credit.

One shopper even gushed that “from the noise cancellation, eight microphones or delightful musical experience, these are the best Bluetooth headphones I’ve ever owned.”

Another five-star reviewer shared that these “ridiculously awesome” headphones almost never have to be charged and feature premium quality “at a fraction of the price,” compared to pricey options from competitors.

The only con shoppers seem to have with these headphones is that they can be “fairly heavy.” However, some shoppers credit this to their robust, high-quality build.

If you enjoyed this story, check out how you can score 20 percent off the PhoneSoap Wireless that sanitizes and wirelessly charges any cell phone.

More from In The Know:

Meet the man on a mission to make 10,000 new friends

Stay selfie-and Zoom-ready with this $30 ring light: 'I am completely blown away!'

This hydrating serum gives you 'glass skin' — and estheticians say it's a game-changer

Over 12,000 shoppers love this attachment that turns your porcelain throne into a bidet

The post These noise-canceling headphones offer ‘better quality’ than Bose — and they’re $100 off appeared first on In The Know.