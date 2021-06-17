NOIR FUTUR / NOIR CULTURE - Fondation Dynastie Launches the Prix Médias Dynastie and 6th Edition of Gala Dynastie

Deadline for applications: August 13

MONTREAL, June 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fondation Dynastie is proud to announce the creation of the Prix Médias Dynastie to celebrate the talent and imagination of media professionals from Black communities. The first awards ceremony, which will take place during the opening of Black History Month in February 2022, will be a unique opportunity to discover media-industry personalities and professionals who have made their mark through their actions, initiatives, creativity, and innovativeness. Gala Dynastie—an event that rewards the excellence of creators in the cultural and artistic circles of Quebec's Black communities—is back for its 6th edition.

Kaytranada, Gala Dynastie, 2019. Photo credit: Rose Napoleon (CNW Group/Fondation Dynastie)

Prix Médias Dynastie

Noir Futur: shining a light on Quebec's media-industry professionals from Black communities

In the last few years, there has been substantial criticism regarding a lack of media representation. However, the emergence of various new platforms (shows, web series, blogs, podcasts, etc.) has slowly compensated for this lack of diversity, allowing many personalities, columnists, and journalists from Black communities to explore topics and themes that are of importance to them—racism, mental health, social justice, politics, and culture. Their contributions to media demonstrate that to encourage real discussion, you need a plurality of voices that can share various perspectives and points of view on the topics of the day. By exploring its Noir Futur theme, the Prix Médias Dynastie aim to recognize and celebrate the excellence of those professionals who have demonstrated persistence and marked the cultural landscape by creating meaningful, innovative content.

"The phenomenon of minority under-representation in Quebec media and cultural circles is nothing new. Our end goal is to promote diversity and raise public awareness of issues related to media representation," noted Carla Beauvais, Co-founder of Fondation Dynastie.

Prix Médias Dynastie

Ten (10) awards will be handed out. To view the categories: https://www.prixmediasdynastie.com/6e-edition/categories-et-ponderation

Gala Dynastie

Noir Culture: celebrating Black culture in all its forms

Since 2017, Gala Dynastie has been grounded in the talent and excellence of cultural and artistic creators from Quebec's Francophone and Anglophone Black communities. This major celebration, which closes out Black History Month, will present its 6th edition. With Noir Culture as its theme, Gala Dynastie will honour personalities in just over a dozen categories.

Discover them here: https://www.galadynastie.com/6e-edition/categories-et-ponderation

Applications are open

Anyone from Black communities, whose accomplishments occurred between January 1, 2020, and July 31, 2021, can apply for one or more of the Prix Médias Dynastie and Gala Dynastie categories. Any projects or achievements they submit must have been released, or otherwise had a significant impact in, the Quebec and/or international markets. The deadline for applications for the Prix Médias Dynastie and Gala Dynastie is August 13, 2021.

For complete details on the award categories, as well as the nomination process, visit galadynastie.com and prixmediasdynastie.com .

About Fondation Dynastie

Fondation Dynastie was created in 2016 and actively campaigns to promote diversity and inclusion in the arts, culture and media. Through various cultural-mediation initiatives, it addresses diversity issues and reduces disparities related to the representation of Black communities in culture.

www.fondationdynastie.com

SOURCE Fondation Dynastie

