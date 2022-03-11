NoHo Partners Oyj

NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 March 2022 at 9:30 a.m.



NoHo Partners’ turnover for February 2022 was over MEUR 15 and operating cash flow turned positive



NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover in February 2022 was over MEUR 15, representing growth of about 90 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2021 and amounting to roughly 90 per cent of the turnover in the corresponding period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2022, operating cash flow turned positive.



NoHo Partners CEO Aku Vikström:

“Our business recovered quickly as the restrictions were relaxed in mid-February. Customer demand, especially in restaurants, recovered even faster than we expected, and our turnover exceeded our earlier estimate of MEUR 13–15. Operating cash flow, which turned positive in the middle of the month after the easing of restrictions, was enough to turn the full-month cash flow into positive.



The lifting of the restaurant restrictions at the beginning of March caused particularly high demand in entertainment venues and nightclubs during the first weekend. As a result of this and the strong booking situation of restaurants, we are raising our previous estimate of turnover for March (more than MEUR 21) to more than MEUR 23 and operating cash flow to more than MEUR 3 (MEUR 2-3).”

The company will report on the development of its business in March 2022 during week 15. The company will provide monthly reports on the development of its business under these exceptional circumstances until further notice.



