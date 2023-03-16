NoHo Partners Oyj

NoHo Partners Plc



STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 MARCH 2023 AT 8:15 EET

NoHo Partners Plc’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee’s proposals to the Annual General Meeting

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of NoHo Partners Plc presents the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 19 April 2023. The proposals will be included in the notice to the AGM to be published at a later date.

Proposal on the number of members of the Board of Directors

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposes that six members be elected to the Board of Directors.

Proposal regarding the composition of the Board of Directors

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposes that Mia Ahlström, Timo Laine, Mika Niemi, Yrjö Närhinen, Petri Olkinuora and Kai Seikku be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for a term of office ending at the close of the Annual General Meeting 2024.

In addition, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposes that Timo Laine be re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Yrjö Närhinen as Vice-Chairman.

All candidates have consented to being elected.

Proposal regarding the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposes that the remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors is paid as follows: the annual remuneration of the chairperson of the board of directors is EUR 60,000, the annual remuneration of the deputy chairperson is EUR 45,000 and the annual remuneration of the other members of the board is EUR 30,000. No proposal to pay separate attendance allowances.

As an exception to the aforementioned, it is proposed that a separate remuneration per meeting be paid to the persons elected to the committees as follows: to the Chairman EUR 1,000 and to the members EUR 500.

It is proposed that travel expenses be reimbursed in accordance with the company’s travel rules.

The proposals by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee will be included in the notice to the Annual General Meeting, which will be published separately.

Tampere, 16 March 2023

NoHo Partners Plc



For more information:

Timo Laine, Chairman of the Board of Directors, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 062 6064



