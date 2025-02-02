Noel's 17, Welage's clutch jumper, lead Wright State past Robert Morris 66-64

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel scored 17 points as Wright State beat Robert Morris 66-64 on Sunday.

The Raiders trailed for the last 14 1/2 minutes of the game until Andrew Welage hit the go-ahead jumper for a 65-64 lead with 11 seconds remaining.

Noel went 7 of 16 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Raiders (12-12, 6-7 Horizon League). Michael Imariagbe added nine points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field while he also had five rebounds. Solomon Callaghan went 3 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Colonials (16-8, 8-5) were led by Kam Woods, who recorded 22 points, six rebounds and three steals. Amarion Dickerson added 17 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Robert Morris. The Colonials ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

