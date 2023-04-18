Noel Hanna: NI climber lived for the mountains, says sister

Mountaineer Noel Hanna, who has died during an expedition in Nepal, "lived for the mountains", his sister has said.

It is understood Mr Hanna, from Dromara in County Down, died at a camp while making a descent from Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world.

The 56-year-old had scaled Mount Everest 10 times in his career.

In 2018, Mr Hanna became the first person from the island of Ireland to successfully summit and descend K2.

Mr Hanna had scaled the 8,091m (26,545ft) Annapurna peak on Monday and died overnight, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports.

BBC Nepali said there were local reports that his body has been airlifted to the capital, Kathmandu.

Irene Hunter, told BBC News NI's Evening Extra that her brother "loved a view and he just loved people" but "didn't want to worry" family by talking about the dangers of his mountaineering.

"He was just a legend," she added.

There are reports that a second climber from India who had been missing after falling into a crevasse has been found alive.

Annapurna in the Himalayas is the 10th highest mountain in the world

Robbie Marsh, a guide in the Mourne Mountains, described Mr Hanna as an inspirational figure within the climbing community.

He told BBC News NI: "I was always at him to write a book, but he was such a humble man.

"He just normalised climbing 8,000 metre mountains, just like we would do Slieve Donard."

Mr Marsh said he was inspired by Mr Hanna to quit his corporate management job to set up his mountaineering business.

"Part of his legacy is that inspiration that he has given people," he said.

Robbie Marsh was inspired to set up a mountaineering business by Noel Hanna

Banjo Bannon, a climber from Newry, who was the second person from Northern Ireland to reach Mt Everest in 2003, said: "Noel had it in his head that he was going to do all 14 peaks over 8,000m. That was his goal and dream."

Alison Irwin, a representative from the Nepal Ireland Society, said Mr Hanna did a lot of work in promoting connections between the two countries.

"He had a huge love of Nepal, through his mountains, and was very, very interested in all things Nepal," she said.

'Modest in his achievements'

Ms Irwin described feeling delighted for Mr Hanna when she heard he had reached the peak of Annapurna this week.

She added: "The first thought that came into my head when I saw the summit news was, 'well, I hope he gets down safe'. And I woke up this morning to that bad news."

The society has extended condolences to Mr Hanna's family.

Ms Irwin said Mr Hanna's proudest achievement was reaching the summit of Burke-Khang (6942m; 22775ft), which she said some sherpas described as "unclimbable".

"He was very modest in his achievements," she added.

Mourne Mountain Adventures, a guided hiking company based in Kilkeel, has paid tribute to Mr Hanna.

In a social media post, the company said: "There is some peace in that he spent his last moments doing what he loved best, such a great man and one of N Ireland's finest mountaineers."

Dan McFarland, the head coach at Ulster Rugby, tweeted: "Very sad to hear of Noel's passing. Noel was a great inspiration to this team.

"All our thoughts are with Lynne and Noel's family."

Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance, but would not comment further.