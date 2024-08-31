Noel, Giménez hit consecutive homers, Clase sets team career saves record as Guards top Pirates 10-8

Cleveland Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel, right, celebrates in front of Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Yasmani Grandal, left, after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Jhonkensy Noel hit a two-run homer and Andrés Giménez followed with a solo shot in the fifth inning, leading the Cleveland Guardians to a 10-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Emmanuel Clase became Cleveland's career saves leader, notching his 150th — and 40th this season — by working the ninth. Clase gave up a leadoff homer to Andrew McCutchen before getting three outs and passing Cody Allen on the club list.

Clase has a legitimate Cy Young case with an ERA under 1.00 and by converting 27 straight save opportunities since May 20.

Noel's 450-foot blast off Carmen Mlodzinski (2-5) came after the Pirates had scored six in the fifth to take a 6-4 lead.

Josh Naylor added four RBIs for Cleveland, which entered the weekend with a 1 1/2-game lead in the AL Central over Kansas City. The Guardians will visit the Royals for three games starting Monday.

Naylor had to be assisted from the field in the eighth after getting an RBI single. He appeared to turn his left ankle following his swing and hobbling down the line There was no immediate word on his condition.

After Naylor's RBI single in the fifth brought the Guardians within 6-5, Noel, the burly man nicknamed “Big Christmas,” sent an 0-1 pitch from Mlodzinski into the left-field bleachers at 111.2 mph for his 13th homer.

Giménez hit the next pitch into the right-field seats, and his first homer since June 20 gave Cleveland an 8-6 lead.

Oneil Cruz drove in three runs and Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer for the Pirates, whose bullpen let them down again. Pittsburgh was coming off a 14-10 loss on Wednesday, when the Chicago Cubs scored 11 runs in the last three innings.

Tellez's 12th homer highlighted Pittsburgh's six-run fifth inning, when the Pirates tagged Guardians starter Ben Lively for the homer, two doubles and two singles.

Cruz and McCutchen each got two-run singles in the outburst.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton was ejected in the fourth for arguing after plate umpire Brian Walsh called out Billy McKinney on strikes.

PEN CHANGE

In the aftermath of the bullpen collapse against the Cubs, Shelton said David Bednar has been taken out of the closer's role.

Bednar was charged with his sixth blown save — and third in his last six chances — when he allowed five runs with three hits and two walks against Chicago. Pittsburgh led that game 10-3 in the seventh.

Shelton intends to implement a closer-by-committee approach for now.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Ben Heller (shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list. ... RHP Daulton Jefferies (right elbow inflammation) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis. He's currently on the 60-day IL.

Guardians: RHP Alex Cobb (broken fingernail) will likely be activated from the injured list and start Sunday's series finale. Manager Stephen Vogt said barring a setback, the 36-year-old will make his third start for Cleveland, which acquired him in a trade from San Francisco on July 30.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Luis Ortiz (5-4, 3.36 ERA), who threw six scoreless innings in his last outing, will start against Guardians LHP Matt Boyd (1-0, 2.70).

