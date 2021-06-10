Noel Gallagher calls Prince Harry a ‘woke snowflake’

Noel Gallagher in Mr Porter (Mr Tom Craig / MRPORTER.COM)

Noel Gallagher has blasted Prince Harry saying the royal has become a “f***ing woke snowflake”.

The Manchester singer, 54, said in an interview with the Sun: “Prince William. I feel that f***ing lad’s pain.

“He’s got a f***ing younger brother shooting his f***ing mouth off with s*** that is just so unnecessary. I’d like to think I was always the William.”

In another interview Gallagher, in a round of publicity, said home schooling during the pandemic was “tough” on his children–saying they “don’t give a f***” about education “at the best of times”.

He spoke about family life and how he coped with lockdown in a new interview with Mr Porter’s The Journal.

The singer, who is now frontman of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds after quitting Oasis, said his family–wife Sara MacDonald and two sons, Donovan and Sonny–are “sociable people” and struggled with spending months at home.

He said his boys didn’t adapt well to learning from home, and spent most of their time “sitting in the kitchen in their underpants.”

He told the publication: “We’re very sociable people, I was at a party the other night and there were people saying they’d quite liked being at home for months and not having to think for themselves. I’m like, ‘That’s fucking mental’. That’s the exact opposite of my family, we couldn’t wait to get out.

“Home schooling was tough on the kids. My kids don’t give a fuck at the best of times, far less when they are sitting in their own kitchen in their underpants, eating toast when they’re meant to be learning something.”

He said it hit Donovan, 13, the hardest. “He’s at that age where you don’t know who you are. You only get to find out who you are through your life experiences but if you don’t have any, the internet decides who you are. You shouldn’t really let your kids gravitate towards the internet, but what the fuck do you do?”

Noel quit Oasis–one of the most successful British bands in history–in August 2009 following a fight with brother Liam.

He said there was little chance of a reunion. “Bands are weird, you start off as young men and end up going all the way through to being middle-aged dads and all that goes with it.” On the likelihood of an Oasis reunion: “You don’t really understand unless you’ve really been in it. Once you’ve quit, there is no going back. There’s no point in going back.”

He also pondered whether the band would have had the same success had they been starting out now and whether their music would have “transcended into a different era”.

“It would be mad to think that the first two records[Definitely Maybe and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory] would not transcend into a different era,” he said. “So, I’d probably say yes, we’d be as big. But we were going for three years before we got signed, and we might not have made it to three years.

“Now, somebody could film you at a gig and go, ‘Nah, they’re shit’, so we wouldn’t have been given time to develop. Would we have got our foot in the door? Maybe not. But would we have been as successful? In any era, I think “Don’t Look Back In Anger” and “Live Forever” are going to be pretty special tunes.

