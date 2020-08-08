GBBO's Noel Fielding and girlfriend Lliana Bird expecting second child together

Lliana Bird and Noel Fielding at the 'Choose Love' shop for Help Refugees in Covent Garden, December 2019 (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Great British Bake-Off star Noel Fielding and DJ girlfriend Lliana Bird have revealed they are expecting their second child together.

The pair have been an item for a number of years and welcomed daughter Dali in 2018.

Bird took to social media recently to reveal she has started maternity leave from her presenting slot on RadioX.

Writing on Instagram, the baking fan shared recipes with followers, and announced the news of her pregnancy.

Posting a picture of herself holding one of her dishes she wrote: “I’ve actually been baking a little something myself this lockdown so I’m starting my mat leave from @radiox this week, and whilst i’ll keep on posting my lazy mum recipes for you all here on insta, I’m also delighted that @pollyjames will be keeping my show seat warm in the coming months on the #SundayChill.

“Wishing her love and luck and please show her lots of support.”

She later shared another image proudly showing off her baby bump.

After Dali was born, Fielding said of his daughter on The Jonathan Ross Show: " She is very beautiful and I don't know how that happened, look at my pointy visage.

“She blows my mind about a hundred times a day. It's a new level of tiredness that I've never experienced. I've done a lot of all-nighters in my life. In a way I've been in training for this moment all my life."

Fielding has co-presented GBBO since it moved from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017.

The move saw Fielding on Sandi Toksvig replace original hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

After Toksvig's decided to leave the show earlier this year, the upcoming series, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will see comedian Matt Lucas host alongside Fielding.

Back in April, Lucas told Capital Radio’s Roman Kemp he was chosen to replace Toksvig when Fielding recommended him to bosses after he “dreamed” he presented the show alongside the Little Britain star.

As yet, there is no confirmed date for when Channel 4 will air the new series.