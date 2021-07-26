Noel Clarke: women make claims to police against the actor

Actor, writer and director Noel Clarke has starred in shows including Bulletproof, which he created

"A number of women" have come forward since April with allegations against actor Noel Clarke, police confirmed.

It comes as the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has been discussing tackling bulling and harassment with film, TV, fashion, gaming and music representatives.

The Guardian reported allegations of bullying and sexual harassment from 20 women against Clarke in April.

The ex-Doctor Who star "vehemently" denies sexual misconduct.

He also said he has never coerced, encouraged or pressurised any individual into non-consensual sexual activities.

However the Bulletproof star said just after the allegations were published he was "deeply sorry" for some of his actions and would seek professional help.

Clarke rose to fame by playing Mickey Smith in Doctor Who from 2005-10

Scotland Yard confirmed there is no criminal investigation against Clarke, but said in a statement: "On Wednesday, 21 April, police received a third party report relating to allegations of sexual offences allegedly committed by a male over a period of time.

"A number of other women have since come forward and informed police of other incidents involving the male. All of the incidents are currently being assessed by officers to ascertain if any offences have been committed. There is no criminal investigation at this time."

The DCMS talks have so far agreed a strategy of "prevent", "protect" and "monitor" for the creative industries, with progress being reported later on in the year. Some measures also being discussed include potential mandatory safeguarding training.

Last month, after Sky pulled productions involving Noel Clarke, it become one of the first production companies to write to all the independent production companies it works with, outlining "what is and is not acceptable during production".

Sky bosses also said all productions were to have a mandatory trained and named safeguarding representative on set. They said everyone is to complete a "respect in the workplace" online training course.

Story continues

Singer Rebecca Ferguson is taking part in current discussions with the government

Former X Factor Singer Rebecca Ferguson, who's been part of the DCMS talks after meeting with Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden earlier this year, recently tweeted that a "governing body" could be introduced.

She added "A few industries may want to push back because they believe their sector to be too niche or specialist. However, as an example, the Legal Ombudsman covers all forms of law and investigates cases based on their individual merit. A governing body should be no different."

Bodies taking part at the roundtable include Bafta, BPI, the British Fashion Model Agents Association, UKIE and the UK Theatre.

Helen Raw, head of The British Actors Network, a social networking site for people across the film and TV industry, was also part of the discussions.

Helpline calls increase

She said: "Because we've called out abusive people and bullies, over the years, this just seems the next logical step.

"There needs to be a huge systemic and almost paradigm shift because the way things are, isn't right and hasn't been right for a long, long time."

The Film and TV Charity is also part of the roundtable talks and its head, Alex Pumfrey, said it had seen an "upswing" in the number of calls made to its helpline about bullying and harassment.

But some in the industry want measures implemented elsewhere, for example, during casting.

I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel thanked Ita O'Brien at the Baftas

Intimacy co-ordinator Ita O'Brien has been working with Time's Up UK, the charity set up to support women of sexual abuse and harassment, to help set up guidelines on auditions.

She said: "It is very easy for the actor to be exploited in their vulnerability. So that's where we have to absolutely put in these protocols in auditioning process.

Actress Michaela Coel thanked her during her Bafta TV award acceptance speech in June, for the guidance she provided on the set of I Will Destroy You.

O'Brien added: "What I'd like to see is really clear. It's never an assumption. It's never just a kiss. So the guidelines of agreement and consent and clear choreography are put in place for any moment that might be required in touch."

She is also adamant that "intimate touch" should never take place at a first audition.

Drama schools guidelines

"It should only be on the recall for the actor, it should be told about it in advance and the actor be given the opportunity to bring a support person with them," she said.

O'Brien is also setting her sights on drama schools, and is calling for change and the adoption of best practice measures.

"We have seen a number of students from a variety of acting schools and colleges also complain about being asked to do what they would consider intimate things, as part of their training. I'm assuming, I don't know, they would also like guidelines and protocols put in place."

A DCMS spokesperson said: "Our thriving and fast-growing creative industries are one of Britain's great success stories, and we must ensure there is no place for bullying or harassment in them. That's why we are working closely with leaders in the sector on a plan of action which will support those affected and strive for a safer work environment in the future."

The BBC has reached out to Noel Clarke's representation for comment.