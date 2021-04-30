ITV Pulls Final Episode Of Viewpoint Following Noel Clarke Misconduct Allegations
ITV has announced it has pulled the final episode of Viewpoint, after allegations of sexual misconduct were made about its leading actor, Noel Clarke.
On Thursday, The Guardian published accusations of misconduct from 20 women who know and have worked with Clarke.
Clarke has denied all of these allegations.
Following this, an ITV representative confirmed that the final episode of Viewpoint – the first four episodes of which went out earlier in the week – would not air on Friday night as planned.
“ITV has a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation and robust procedures in place to investigate and deal with any complaints,” a spokesperson said.
“We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment. In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian’s report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening.”
They added: “We are mindful that some of our viewers have already invested four hours of their time over the past four nights in following this thriller which was due to conclude this evening, and they have yet to see the final episode.
“As such we plan to make it available on ITV Hub tonight for a limited time for any viewers who wish to seek it out, and watch its conclusion.”
The final episode of Viewpoint will be available to watch on the ITV Hub until Sunday, after which the show will be removed.
Denying the misconduct allegations levelled against him, Clarke previously said in a statement: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.
“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”
Bafta previously announced that it was suspending Clarke’s membership and outstanding British contribution to cinema award, which he was handed earlier this month, until further notice.
A representative said: “In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian, Bafta has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice.”
Sky TV has also halted production on projects featuring Clarke, including the planned fourth series of the police drama Bulletproof.
Management and production company 42 M&P said it stopped representing Clarke earlier this month.
A spokesperson said: “Noel Clarke was a client of 42M&P until April this year but the company no longer represents him.”
Clarke wrote and starred in the acclaimed film trilogy Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, and directed two of them.
