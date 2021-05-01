Noel Clarke: Police assessing report after allegations against actor

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Metropolitan Police officers are assessing a third party report relating to “allegations of sexual offences committed by a male over a period of time”, the force has said, days after the emergence of a string of allegations against actor Noel Clarke.

Twenty women who knew the 45-year-old Kidulthood and Bulletproof actor in a professional capacity have come forward this week to make allegations about his conduct between 2004 and 2019, including claims of sexual harassment, verbal abuse and bullying, published in The Guardian on Thursday.

In response, Mr Clarke has said he is “deeply sorry” and is “seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better” – but “vehemently” denies any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

Scotland Yard confirmed on Saturday it had received a third party report 10 days earlier into allegations of sexual offences by a male over a period of time. A spokesperson said they wouldn’t confirm the identity of anyone who wasn’t charged with an offence.

“Officers are currently assessing the information. There is no investigation at this time,” the Met said in a statement.

On Friday evening, ITV pulled the concluding episode of its drama Viewpoint, which starred Mr Clarke, while Sky has also said it is halting its work with the actor, after airing three series of his police drama, Bulletproof.

Bafta has also suspended Mr Clarke's membership and his outstanding British contribution to cinema award, which he was handed last month at the film academy's awards.

He has also been suspended from Unstoppable Film and Television, a production company he co-founded in 2007, according to a statement from its parent company All3Media.

Mr Clarke said in a statement to the PA news agency on Friday: “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

“Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise. To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”

In an initial statement to The Guardian, Mr Clarke said: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

Additional reporting by PA

