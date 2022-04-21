NodeDAO Launches DeFi2.0 with DAO Innovation Mode, Which May Create New Investment Opportunities for DeFi 2.0

NodeDAO
·5 min read

NodeDAO is a DAO-oriented vault or a decentralized insurance protocol.

NodeDAO

NodeDAO is a DAO-oriented vault or a decentralized insurance protocol.
NodeDAO is a DAO-oriented vault or a decentralized insurance protocol.

Singapore, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, NodeDAO announced the launch of the innovation of DeFi2.0 with DAO, making full use of the governance mechanism of DAO to ensure the orderly development of the project and achieve a win-win situation with community users. Meanwhile, NodeDAO adds an insurance SaaS platform to ensure the asset security of community users. Once it was launched, it was favored by major communities all over the world.

This is not an investment advice. Please conduct your own research when investing in any project.

What is NodeDAO?

NodeDAO is a DAO-oriented vault or a decentralized insurance protocol. It mainly brings stable benefits to users by providing risk support services for valuable DeFi projects.

In concepts similar to NodeDAO, OHM and Convex have occupied the head position. Why does NodeDAO attract widespread attention? This article will analyze the possibility of the future development of NodeDAO together.

Token Economic Model of NodeDAO with Unique High-yield System.

According to the data, the native token of NodeDAO is NED with the number of initial issue 30,000. Staking's return rate is 100%. 90% of newly added NEDs are allocated to stakers and bonders, while 10% to DAO.

In order to ensure that the circulation quantity of NED in the trading market can match its ecological development, NED can only be mined or destroyed by the protocol. The token holders decide the development and change of the protocol by voting. NED is supported by vault's portfolio of assets. Every NED is supported by at least one USDT. To guarantee the value of NED, whenever the price of NED is lower than one USDT, the protocol will automatically buy NED from the market and destroy it.The protocol controls the assets in the vault. When certain conditions are met, it will mint and burn NED. Set the destruction permission agreement to support its price. ) This unique mechanism determines that NED's price in the actual market has a huge space for appreciation.

In addition to the above contents, NodeDAO also combines several popular DeFi products and novel marketing methods, which can ensure the positive ecological development of the project and bring rich and stable benefits to investors. Such as:

Selling NED at a Discount in Combination with Bonds can Cffectively Improve TVL and Stimulate NED Prices to Rise.

According to the introduction of team members, NodeDAO abandoned the traditional way of issuing additional shares and mining to stimulate liquidity. It provides NED tokens through bonds. Bond buyers exchange NED with insurance collateral providers (LP) tokens (USDT, USDC, BUSD, DAI) at a discounted price (lower than the market price).

The maturity time of the bonds is 15 rebase epochs (that is, 5 days, 8 hours per epoch), with a payout per rebase epoch. The bondholders received 6.66% of the vested amount after the first period. After the second period, bondholders get 13.32%, and so on. The gradual increase of interest rate prevented the direct market impact.

When NodeDAO needs to incentivize liquidity, it will start selling NED at a discount, and users can buy project tokens at a discount through liquidity LP. The liquidity LP token of users will be deposited in the vault, which effectively ensures the continuous growth of TVL in the vault and provides favorable conditions for the rising price of NED.

Stable High Investment Revenue

As mentioned above, NodeDAO can be understood as a venture fund (vault) operating in the form of DAO. This is not only an interesting way to invest in future finance, but also a stable income channel can be set up through the cooperation of venture funds and several DeFi projects to solve the problem of the source of NodeDAO's operating funds.

The 50% of the proceeds obtained through project cooperation are used to purchase NED to keep it in the vault; The other 50% is kept in the original assets of the vault as part of the reserve assets. When the amount of assets is lower than the liabilities in the fund pool, the protocol uses reserved assets to provide fuel for the fund pool. When the project achieves sustainable growth and a stable income stream, after an agreement is reached through DAO, the reserved assets can be distributed to NED holders, creating high investment income for NED holders.

Conclusion

NodeDAO not only has absolute innovation advantages in token economy, but also integrates multiple insurance services in terms of products. Through the close integration of smart contract security insurance and SaaS, it will lay out an ecosystem with new development potential and huge scale of node insurance.

In terms of operation, DAO autonomy will be started, and DAO will complete the investigation and supervision of nodes, which has full advantages in transparency and security. Of course, adopting DAO autonomy will give NED holders the right to participate in the governance of NodeDAO, so that they can obtain certain governance benefits.

On the whole, NodeDAO will be one of the projects with great development potential in the current encryption market, and it will create a new field in DeFi 2.0.

Media Contact

Contact: Edwin Borch

Company Name: Blockmove Technology co.,ltd

Address: 16 Sandilands Road, Singapore, 54600, Singapore

Phone: +65 57886341

Email: kqhiin@hotmail.com

Website: https://nodedao.io/#/

This is not an investment advice. Please conduct your own research when investing in any project.

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group