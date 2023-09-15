Noche UFC weigh-in results and live video stream (noon ET)

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s Noche UFC fighter weigh-ins.

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Las Vegas and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 6 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) and former champ Valentina Shevchenko (23-4 MMA, 12-3 UFC), who meet in the main event rematch. In the co-feature, Jack Della Maddalena (15-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC) will try to continue his welterweight ascension against Kevin Holland (25-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC).

Complete Noche UFC weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alexa Grasso () vs. Valentina Shevchenko () – for women’s flyweight title

Jack Della Maddalena () vs. Kevin Holland ()

Terrence Mitchell () vs. Raul Rosas Jr. ()

Christos Giagos () vs. Daniel Zellhuber ()

Kyle Nelson () vs. Fernando Padilla ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Loopy Godinez () vs. Elise Reed ()

Josh Fremd () vs. Roman Kopylov ()

Edgar Chairez () vs. Daniel Lacerda ()

Tracy Cortez () vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius ()

Charlie Campbell () vs. Alex Reyes ()

Josefine Knutsson () vs. Marnic Mann ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Noche UFC.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie