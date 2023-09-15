Noche UFC weigh-in results and live video stream (noon ET)

MMA Junkie Staff
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s Noche UFC fighter weigh-ins.

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Las Vegas and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 6 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) and former champ Valentina Shevchenko (23-4 MMA, 12-3 UFC), who meet in the main event rematch. In the co-feature, Jack Della Maddalena (15-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC) will try to continue his welterweight ascension against Kevin Holland (25-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC).

Complete Noche UFC weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Alexa Grasso () vs. Valentina Shevchenko () – for women’s flyweight title

  • Jack Della Maddalena () vs. Kevin Holland ()

  • Terrence Mitchell () vs. Raul Rosas Jr. ()

  • Christos Giagos () vs. Daniel Zellhuber ()

  • Kyle Nelson () vs. Fernando Padilla ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Loopy Godinez () vs. Elise Reed ()

  • Josh Fremd () vs. Roman Kopylov ()

  • Edgar Chairez () vs. Daniel Lacerda ()

  • Tracy Cortez () vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius ()

  • Charlie Campbell () vs. Alex Reyes ()

  • Josefine Knutsson () vs. Marnic Mann ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Noche UFC.

