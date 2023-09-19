Noche UFC reactions: Winning, losing – and everything in between – fighters on social media

Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and – perhaps most importantly – social-media platforms.

Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.

Following Saturday’s Noche UFC in Las Vegas, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.

Check out some of those reactions.

The no contest: Edgar Chairez

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxRNzCeSJI4/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxT1BE5MrOO

The defeated: Kevin Holland

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxR3fqqLmqz/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxTcXB8Jz21

The victorious: Charlie Campbell

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxRmDM0RtpY

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxRmZjwxqKu/

The victorious: Tracy Cortez

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxRfvv7pOQt/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxRrVZWMZWG/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxRyq3YLpUk/?img_index=1

The victorious: Roman Kopylov

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxRlUzdoaj8/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxSINwMuq79/

The victorious: Loopy Godinez

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxRrJXru-Lp/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxRy6pULovN/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxSyUoxrv2b/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxS4diurSNx/

The victorious: Kyle Nelson

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxR4U4BLu2i/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxTfEsAP_bw/

The victorious: Daniel Zellhuber

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxTeiPnuh5c

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxUL7kfLolW

The victorious: Raul Rosas Jr.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxSBQcrOoMn/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxUFhWJp0An/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxUZmDFOR0H

The victorious: Jack Della Maddalena

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxUcQ2nu-c4

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxUdTdOPsdA/

The draw: Alexa Grasso

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxVuE4nrAL4

The draw: Valentina Shevchenko

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxTUYCqp5GY

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxTczojvv52

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxUmNOpuCEK

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxVlCSRLfht

