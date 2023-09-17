Noche UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: 2023 total passes $6 million
LAS VEGAS – Fighters from Saturday’s Noche UFC event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $185,500.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
Noche UFC took place at T-Mobile Arena. The entire card streamed on ESPN+.
The full Noche UFC UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
Alexa Grasso: $42,000
vs. Valentina Shevchenko: $32,000
Jack Della Maddalena: $6,000
def. Kevin Holland: $16,000
Raul Rosas Jr.: $4,000
def. Terrence Mitchell: $4,000
Daniel Zellhuber: $4,000
def. Christos Giagos: $11,000
Kyle Nelson: $6,000
def. Fernando Padilla: $4,000
Loopy Godinez: $6,000
def. Elise Reed: $6,000
Roman Kopylov: $6,000
def. Josh Fremd: $4,500
Edgar Chairez: $4,500
vs. Daniel Lacerda: $4,500
Tracy Cortez: $4,500
def. Jasmine Jasudavicius: $4,500
Charlie Campbell: $4,000
def. Alex Reyes: $4,000
Josefine Knutsson: $4,000
def. Marnic Mann: $4,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2261 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2023 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
“Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2” – $185,500
“UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland” – $209,000
“UFC Fight Night 226: Gane vs. Spivac” – $128,500
“UFC Fight Night 225: Holloway vs. Korean Zombie” – $196,000
“UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley” – $340,500
“UFC on ESPN 50: Luque vs. dos Anjos” – $173,000
“UFC on ESPN 50: Sandhagen vs. Font” – $170,500
“UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” – $271,500
“UFC Fight Night 224: Aspinall vs. Tybura” – $225,000
“UFC on ESPN 49: Holm vs. Bueno Silva” – $126,500
“UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez” – $319,500
“UFC on ESPN 47: Strickland vs. Magomedov” – $144,500
“UFC on ABC 5: Emmett vs. Topuria” – $174,000
“UFC on ESPN 46: Vettori vs. Cannonier” – $140,000
“UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana” – $236,500
“UFC on ESPN 45: Kara-France vs. Albazi” – $199,500
“UFC Fight Night 224: Dern vs. Hill” – $179,500
“UFC on ABC 4: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida” – $267,500
“UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo” – $267,500
“UFC Fight Night 223: Song vs. Simon” – $144,500
“UFC Fight Night 222: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes” – $181,500
“UFC on ESPN 44: Holloway vs. Allen” – $254,500
“UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2” – $274,500
“UFC on ESPN 43: Vera vs. Sandhagen” – $137,000
“UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3” – $266,500
“UFC Fight Night 221: Yan vs. Dvalishvili” – $194,000
“UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane” – $282,500
“UFC Fight Night 220: Muniz vs. Allen” – $126,000
“UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski” – $263,000
“UFC Fight Night 218: Lewis vs. Spivac” – $136,000
“UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill” – $359,500
“UFC Fight Night 217: Strickland vs. Imavov” – $137,000
Year-to-date total: $6,130,000
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $20,719,000
