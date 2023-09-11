Noche UFC: Make your predictions for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2
We want your predictions for Noche UFC in Las Vegas.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the Noche UFC main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. Noche UFC takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event streams on ESPN+.
Make your picks for the fights below.
Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann
Records: Knutsson (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Mann (6-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Knutsson 5-0, Mann 4-1
Division: 120-pound contract weight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 09.11.23): Knutsson (-485), Mann (+370)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-josefine-knutsson-vs” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Charlie Campbell vs. Alex Reyes
Records: Campbell (7-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Reyes (13-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Past five: Campbell 4-1, Reyes 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 09.11.23): Campbell (-380), Reyes (+300)
[opinary poll=”pick-for-charlie-campbell-vs-alex-reyes_” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Records: Cortez (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC), Jasudavicius (9-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC)
Past five: Cortez 5-0, Jasudavicius 4-1
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: Cortez No. 14
Odds (as of 09.11.23): Cortez (-120), Jasudavicius (+100)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-tracy-cortez-vs-jasm” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
Records: Chairez (10-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Lacerda (11-5 MMA, 0-4 UFC)
Past five: Chairez 3-2, Lacerda 1-4
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 09.11.23): Chairez (-225), Lacerda (+185)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-edgar-chairez-vs-dan” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Josh Fremd vs. Roman Kopylov
Records: Fremd (11-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Kopylov (11-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Past five: Fremd 3-2, Kopylov 3-2
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 09.11.23): Kopylov (-280), Fremd (+230)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-josh-fremd-vs-roman-” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed
Records: Godinez (10-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Reed (7-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC)
Past five: Godinez 4-1, Reed 3-2
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: Godinez honorable mention
Odds (as of 09.11.23): Godinez (-410), Reed (+320)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-loopy-godinez-vs-eli” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Kyle Nelson vs. Fernando Padilla
Records: Nelson (14-5-1 MMA, 2-4-1 UFC), Padilla (15-4 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Past five: Nelson 2-2-1, Padilla 4-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 09.11.23): Padilla (-250), Nelson (+205)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-kyle-nelson-vs-ferna” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber
Records: Giagos (20-10 MMA, 6-6 UFC), Zellhuber (13-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Past five: Giagos 3-2, Zellhuber 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 09.11.23): Zellhuber (-240), Giagos (+200)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-christos-giagos-vs-d-vfyf” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Terrence Mitchell vs. Raul Rosas Jr.
Records: Mitchell (14-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Rosas (7-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Past five: Mitchell 4-1, Rosas 4-1
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 09.11.23): Rosas (-550), Mitchell (+400)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-terrence-mitchell-vs-WG0I” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland
Records: Maddalena (15-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC), Holland (25-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC)
Past five: Maddalena 5-0, Holland 3-2
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: Holland No. 13, Maddalena No. 15
Odds (as of 09.11.23): Maddalena (-130), Holland (+110)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jack-della-maddalena-bJvm” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko
Records: Grasso (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC), Shevchenko (23-4 MMA, 12-3 UFC)
Past five: Grasso 5-0, Shevchenko 4-1
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: Grasso No. 1, No. 7 pound-for-pound; Shevchenko No. 2, No. 2 pound-for-pound
Odds (as of 09.11.23): Shevchenko (-165), Grasso (+140)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-alexa-grasso-vs-vale” customer=”mmajunkie”>
