Noche UFC: Make your predictions for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2

Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

Records: Knutsson (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Mann (6-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Knutsson 5-0, Mann 4-1

Division: 120-pound contract weight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.11.23): Knutsson (-485), Mann (+370)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-josefine-knutsson-vs” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Charlie Campbell vs. Alex Reyes

Records: Campbell (7-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Reyes (13-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Past five: Campbell 4-1, Reyes 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.11.23): Campbell (-380), Reyes (+300)

[opinary poll=”pick-for-charlie-campbell-vs-alex-reyes_” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Records: Cortez (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC), Jasudavicius (9-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC)

Past five: Cortez 5-0, Jasudavicius 4-1

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: Cortez No. 14

Odds (as of 09.11.23): Cortez (-120), Jasudavicius (+100)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-tracy-cortez-vs-jasm” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Records: Chairez (10-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Lacerda (11-5 MMA, 0-4 UFC)

Past five: Chairez 3-2, Lacerda 1-4

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.11.23): Chairez (-225), Lacerda (+185)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-edgar-chairez-vs-dan” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Josh Fremd vs. Roman Kopylov

Records: Fremd (11-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Kopylov (11-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Past five: Fremd 3-2, Kopylov 3-2

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.11.23): Kopylov (-280), Fremd (+230)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-josh-fremd-vs-roman-” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed

Records: Godinez (10-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Reed (7-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Past five: Godinez 4-1, Reed 3-2

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: Godinez honorable mention

Odds (as of 09.11.23): Godinez (-410), Reed (+320)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-loopy-godinez-vs-eli” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Kyle Nelson vs. Fernando Padilla

Records: Nelson (14-5-1 MMA, 2-4-1 UFC), Padilla (15-4 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Past five: Nelson 2-2-1, Padilla 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.11.23): Padilla (-250), Nelson (+205)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-kyle-nelson-vs-ferna” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Records: Giagos (20-10 MMA, 6-6 UFC), Zellhuber (13-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Past five: Giagos 3-2, Zellhuber 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.11.23): Zellhuber (-240), Giagos (+200)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-christos-giagos-vs-d-vfyf” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Terrence Mitchell vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Records: Mitchell (14-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Rosas (7-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Past five: Mitchell 4-1, Rosas 4-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.11.23): Rosas (-550), Mitchell (+400)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-terrence-mitchell-vs-WG0I” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland

Records: Maddalena (15-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC), Holland (25-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC)

Past five: Maddalena 5-0, Holland 3-2

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: Holland No. 13, Maddalena No. 15

Odds (as of 09.11.23): Maddalena (-130), Holland (+110)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jack-della-maddalena-bJvm” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Records: Grasso (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC), Shevchenko (23-4 MMA, 12-3 UFC)

Past five: Grasso 5-0, Shevchenko 4-1

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: Grasso No. 1, No. 7 pound-for-pound; Shevchenko No. 2, No. 2 pound-for-pound

Odds (as of 09.11.23): Shevchenko (-165), Grasso (+140)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-alexa-grasso-vs-vale” customer=”mmajunkie”>

