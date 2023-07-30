Noche UFC adds Daniel Rodriguez vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Another pairing of notable Latin American fighters is headed to Noche UFC.

Daniel Rodriguez and Santiago Ponzinibbio will collide Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout falls on Mexican Independence Day and will feature some of the best Mexican fighters on the roster.

Rodriguez’s manager AJ Ariosa, of First Round Management, and an additional source recently informed MMA Junkie of the matchup.

Born in America but with a proud Mexican heritage, Rodriguez (17-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) looks to snap a two-fight skid. Argentina’s Ponzinibbio also looks to rebound in his first appearance since an April TKO loss to Kevin Holland.

Both men are known for their striking prowess and willingness to trade, which could make this bout an early Fight of the Night candidate among avid UFC followers. The have a combined 34 finishes including 24 knockouts.

With the addition, the Noche UFC lineup includes:

Champion Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – for women’s flyweight title

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Chris Curtis vs. Anthony Hernandez

Lupita Godinez vs. Sam Hughes

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Elise Reed

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for the UFC Noche.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie