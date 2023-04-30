Nobody knows how quantum computers work – but they might save mankind

Server saviour: IBM's System One quantum computer - Hand-out

Are computers going to kill us all, or help us live forever? The former prognosis has of late become widely publicised, after advances in AI systems such as ChatGPT (for text) and MidJourney (for images). The canonical worry is that it is difficult – or perhaps impossible – to ensure that any “artificial general intelligence” we create will be “aligned”, in the jargon, with human values. Being vastly cognitively superior to us, AI will view human beings as we view bacteria, and casually exterminate us while pursuing its own inscrutable ends.



On the basis of such fears, long fuelled by sci-fi dystopias such as The Terminator, a gang of experts recently composed an open letter calling for a six-month moratorium on AI research, with some going further and demanding a permanent global ban, backed up if necessary with air strikes on rogue datacentres. For such people, the priorities of protestors in other domains, such as Just Stop Oil snooker-disrupters, are foolish and trivial. Why worry about the climate when there is an imminent threat to kill literally all people?



On the other hand, perhaps the problem of a warming climate is something computers could help us with, assuming we don’t bomb them all back to the abacus age. In a rather unfashionable burst of techno-optimism, theoretical physicist Michio Kaku here argues that a particular kind of computer, a quantum computer, will in the future be able to help us invent novel means of capturing carbon from the atmosphere, revolutionise food production, invent better batteries, cure cancer and Alzheimer’s and even prevent death.



It is important to note that no useful general-purpose quantum computers yet exist, though a few very expensive behemoths do. IBM’s Quantum System One, for instance, is a forbidding 9ft-high airtight glass cube. Whereas normal digital computers work on “bits” that can be either 0 or 1, quantum computers use “qubits” that can be in a “superposition” of both states: 0 and 1 simultaneously.



To preserve this superposition, the qubits must be cooled to near absolute zero (-273.15°C), one of the engineering challenges that have so far prevented the appearance of quantum laptops, though Chinese scientists have claimed success with photonic processors, using light as qubits, which doesn’t need supercooling. Superposition enables quantum computers to sort through vast numbers of possibilities supernaturally quickly: quantum computers have solved puzzles in seconds that would have taken normal computers billions of years.

I say “supernaturally” advisedly, because one theory as to how quantum computers manage to do this – the one that Kaku himself endorses – is that it is spreading the computational load out over countless parallel universes. This sounds crazy, but Kaku has a helpful analogy to hand: those parallel universes are just like all the radio stations inaudibly inhabiting the air around you. “Your living room is full of different radio stations,” he reminds the reader, “but you cannot hear them because you are not tuned into them.”



If that were not strange enough, consider the way our author simply walks across a room. He is explaining Richard Feynman’s concept of “path integrals”, according to which a subatomic particle somehow sniffs out all possible paths it could take before choosing one. As photons, so bestselling science popularisers: “As I move over a carpet, I have a strange, eerie feeling knowing that many copies of myself are also walking across the same carpet, and each one thinks that they are the only person walking across the room. Some of these copies even went to Mars and back.”



It is in such mindboggling discussions that Kaku really excels, having long had a gift for splendidly pellucid explanation. The book functions as a vivid primer on many areas of modern science, from the possible quantum underpinnings of photosynthesis and the chemistry of batteries to computational biology, along with elegantly potted histories of computation, AI research, and the quantum theory itself. As it looks into the future, the language becomes inescapably conditional: quantum computers “might” unravel the mystery of life’s origin; they “may” help us understand exactly how genes work at the molecular level or allow us to reliably simulate the climatic effects of proposed geoengineering schemes. Everything might be better with quantum computers!

All this optimism is refreshing, but is it reckless? This book presumably went to press before the release of the first iteration of ChatGPT last November, so that Kaku was able to write: “So far, no machine has been able to consistently pass the Turing test.” That is the famous test of whether human judges could reliably tell whether they were talking to a fellow human or to an AI, while conversing over a text interface. Arguably, ChatGPT now passes that test with flying colours. Kaku also claims that “AI… has stalled because of the lack of computer power”, which is why it needs supercharging with quantum computers.



But the doomsters, at least, would think that a very bad idea. “Perhaps one day quantum computers will unravel the secrets of the creation of the universe,” Kaku writes happily. But will we still be around to witness it?

