Noble Panacea skincare was founded by a Nobel Prize winner—shop the science-backed brand here

Shop Noble Panacea skincare to give your skincare routine a luxurious upgrade.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Science-backed skincare can help you comb through the lists of skincare brands out there and find the ones that are proven to work. Noble Panacea skincare makes some serious claims about their results, and backs it up with clinical results. For instance, after an eight-week trial testing the Noble Panacea Prime Radiance Serum, 92% of 50 women felt they had smoother skin. Oh, and Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer is the face of the brand, so if you're like us, you want to know more. Keep scrolling for all the details.

Shop Noble Panacea

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

What is Noble Panacea skincare?

Noble Panacea embraces a scientific method to create high-efficacy skincare products. Formulated using the patented Organic Super Molecular Vessel Technology as well as potent, skin health active ingredients, Noble Panacea products are approved by dermatologists and ophthalmologists. Noble Panacea currently offers serums, moisturizers, masks and more.

►Looking for a special Valentine's Day gift? Here are the best Valentine's Day gift ideas for all of your loved ones

►Last-minute Super Bowl TV deals: Save big at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy

Noble Panacea skincare was founded by a Nobel Prize winner—learn more about the luxurious brand here.

What is Organic Super Molecular Vessel technology?

Sir Fraser Stoddart discovered this innovative technology that works to protect and preserve active ingredients in skincare. It allows active ingredients to retain efficacy and potency and release into the skin over time for optimal absorption.

What is the Noble Panacea Serum 7 Dose?

Noble Panacea offers two different types of one-week serum routines. The Intense Renewal Serum 7 Dose is a powerful concentrate that works to repair the skin’s cellular core and help promote luminous skin. The Prime Radiance Serum 7 Dose is designed to strengthen the skin with a high-active concentrate that energizes the skin’s natural hydration production. Each travel-friendly package includes seven packets of serum to be used on a daily basis.

Story continues

Who founded Noble Panacea skincare?

Noble Panacea's founder, Sir Fraser Stoddart, won the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his decades of research and lifetime contribution to organic chemistry. Throughout his career, Sir Fraser made several ground-breaking discoveries, including the patented Organic Super Molecular Vessel Technology, the core of Noble Panacea. The innovative skincare brand was created in an effort to help as many people as possible through excellent products.

Shop Noble Panacea

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Noble Panacea skincare: Shop science-backed luxury skincare