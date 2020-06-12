Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for its Second Quarter 2020
OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2020 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its second quarter ended May 2, 2020. Sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $10,202,502 as compared to $12,742,688 recorded in the second quarter of 2019. Income from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $1,914,867 versus $2,135,726 in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $1,550,004 as compared to $1,819,725 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 were $0.43 per share compared to $0.47 per share last year.
For the first six months of fiscal 2020, sales were $19,646,354 as compared to $23,782,462 for the first six months of 2019. Income from operations was $3,548,572 versus $3,907,557 last year. Net income after taxes was $2,950,145 compared to $3,355,531 last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.81 per share compared to $0.87 per share last year.
Nobility's financial position for the first six months of 2020 remains very strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short term investments of $27,526,297 and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $35,600,644 and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 9.2:1. Stockholders' equity is $47,900,261 and the book value per share of common stock outstanding is $13.19.
Terry Trexler, President, stated, "The coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic has resulted in government authorities implementing numerous measures to try to contain the virus, such as travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, shelter in place orders, and shutdowns. Although we were deemed an essential business and never closed our retail sales centers, these measures likely had a negative impact on customer traffic (and corresponding sales) within our centers and the operations of our business partners. While our manufacturing operations have continued, an outbreak in our manufacturing facility would negatively impact our ability to produce new homes. There is considerable uncertainty regarding the impact, and expected duration, of such measures and potential future measures, which could cause disruptions to our business in the future.
The demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida has been adversely impacted by COVID-19 and actions taken in response thereto. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments in Florida for the period from November 2019 through April 2020 were down approximately 13% from the same period last year. In addition, the lack of lenders in our industry, partly as a result of an increase in government regulations, still affects our results by limiting many affordable manufactured housing buyers from purchasing homes.
Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Because of very challenging business conditions during economic recessions in our market area, management will continue to evaluate all expenses and react in a manner consistent with maintaining our strong financial position, while exploring opportunities to expand our distribution and manufacturing operations.
Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."
On June 5, 2020 the Company celebrated its 53rd anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 30 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.
MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 221 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM
Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential negative impact on our business caused by the coronavirus or other health pandemic, competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, increasing material costs or availability of materials due to potential supply chain interruptions, continued excess retail inventory, increase in repossessions, changes in market demand, changes in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist or other attack and any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.
NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
May 2,
November 2,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,976,460
$
22,533,965
Certificates of Deposit
10,215,997
10,153,575
Short-term investments
333,840
521,283
Accounts receivable - trade
494,236
1,351,838
Note receivable
69,217
83,231
Mortgage notes receivable
18,858
17,896
Inventories
10,572,636
10,616,778
Pre-owned homes, net
188,401
331,103
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,073,991
1,217,762
Total current assets
39,943,636
46,827,431
Property, plant and equipment, net
5,175,393
5,005,644
Pre-owned homes, net
1,314,559
808,128
Note receivable, less current portion
23,797
43,769
Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion
229,878
232,148
Other investments
1,689,543
1,649,273
Deferred income taxes
53,528
80,405
Operating lease right of use assets
733,867
-
Cash surrender value of life insurance
3,713,974
3,617,974
Other assets
156,287
156,287
Total assets
$
53,034,462
$
58,421,059
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
753,437
$
1,111,216
Accrued compensation
521,987
748,626
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,367,116
2,055,952
Income taxes payable
32,182
2,016,132
Operating lease obligation
18,819
-
Customer deposits
1,649,451
3,022,818
Total current liabilities
4,342,992
8,954,744
Operating lease obligation less, current portion
791,209
-
Total liabilities
5,134,201
8,954,744
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares
authorized; none issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000
shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued;
3,630,970 and 3,664,070 outstanding, respectively
536,491
536,491
Additional paid in capital
10,689,474
10,687,662
Retained earnings
54,942,498
55,298,750
Accumulated other comprehensive income
-
389,164
Less treasury stock at cost, 1,733,937 shares in 2020 and
1,700,837 shares in 2019
(18,268,202
)
(17,445,752
)
Total stockholders' equity
47,900,261
49,466,315
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
53,034,462
$
58,421,059
NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
May 2,
May 4,
May 2,
May 4,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
$
10,202,502
$
12,742,688
$
19,646,354
$
23,782,462
Cost of sales
(7,065,007
)
(9,296,276
)
(13,619,010
)
(17,367,047
)
Gross profit
3,137,495
3,446,412
6,027,344
6,415,415
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1,222,628
)
(1,310,686
)
(2,478,772
)
(2,507,858
)
Operating income
1,914,867
2,135,726
3,548,572
3,907,557
Other income:
Interest income
84,273
145,026
186,156
297,469
Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21
20,398
21,231
40,270
40,755
Proceeds received under escrow arrangement
189,285
108,119
272,394
212,607
Market value of equity investment
(176,733
)
-
(180,526
)
-
Gain on sale of assets
-
15,242
-
15,242
Miscellaneous
8,649
13,962
19,594
22,880
Total other income
125,872
303,580
337,888
588,953
Income before provision for income taxes
2,040,739
2,439,306
3,886,460
4,496,510
Income tax expense
(490,735
)
(619,581
)
(936,315
)
(1,140,979
)
Net income
1,550,004
1,819,725
2,950,145
3,355,531
Other comprehensive income
Unrealized investment income net of tax effect
-
39,172
-
55,712
Comprehensive income
$
1,550,004
$
1,858,897
$
2,950,145
$
3,411,243
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
3,632,614
3,865,588
3,646,000
3,869,726
Diluted
3,633,933
3,867,802
3,647,329
3,871,943
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.43
$
0.47
$
0.81
$
0.87
Diluted
$
0.43
$
0.47
$
0.81
$
0.87
