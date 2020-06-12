Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for its Second Quarter 2020

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2020 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its second quarter ended May 2, 2020. Sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $10,202,502 as compared to $12,742,688 recorded in the second quarter of 2019. Income from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $1,914,867 versus $2,135,726 in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $1,550,004 as compared to $1,819,725 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 were $0.43 per share compared to $0.47 per share last year.

For the first six months of fiscal 2020, sales were $19,646,354 as compared to $23,782,462 for the first six months of 2019. Income from operations was $3,548,572 versus $3,907,557 last year. Net income after taxes was $2,950,145 compared to $3,355,531 last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.81 per share compared to $0.87 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position for the first six months of 2020 remains very strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short term investments of $27,526,297 and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $35,600,644 and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 9.2:1. Stockholders' equity is $47,900,261 and the book value per share of common stock outstanding is $13.19.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "The coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic has resulted in government authorities implementing numerous measures to try to contain the virus, such as travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, shelter in place orders, and shutdowns. Although we were deemed an essential business and never closed our retail sales centers, these measures likely had a negative impact on customer traffic (and corresponding sales) within our centers and the operations of our business partners. While our manufacturing operations have continued, an outbreak in our manufacturing facility would negatively impact our ability to produce new homes. There is considerable uncertainty regarding the impact, and expected duration, of such measures and potential future measures, which could cause disruptions to our business in the future.

The demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida has been adversely impacted by COVID-19 and actions taken in response thereto. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments in Florida for the period from November 2019 through April 2020 were down approximately 13% from the same period last year. In addition, the lack of lenders in our industry, partly as a result of an increase in government regulations, still affects our results by limiting many affordable manufactured housing buyers from purchasing homes.

Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Because of very challenging business conditions during economic recessions in our market area, management will continue to evaluate all expenses and react in a manner consistent with maintaining our strong financial position, while exploring opportunities to expand our distribution and manufacturing operations.

Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2020 the Company celebrated its 53rd anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 30 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 221 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential negative impact on our business caused by the coronavirus or other health pandemic, competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, increasing material costs or availability of materials due to potential supply chain interruptions, continued excess retail inventory, increase in repossessions, changes in market demand, changes in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist or other attack and any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

May 2,

November 2,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

16,976,460

$

22,533,965

Certificates of Deposit

10,215,997

10,153,575

Short-term investments

333,840

521,283

Accounts receivable - trade

494,236

1,351,838

Note receivable

69,217

83,231

Mortgage notes receivable

18,858

17,896

Inventories

10,572,636

10,616,778

Pre-owned homes, net

188,401

331,103

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,073,991

1,217,762

Total current assets

39,943,636

46,827,431

Property, plant and equipment, net

5,175,393

5,005,644

Pre-owned homes, net

1,314,559

808,128

Note receivable, less current portion

23,797

43,769

Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion

229,878

232,148

Other investments

1,689,543

1,649,273

Deferred income taxes

53,528

80,405

Operating lease right of use assets

733,867

-

Cash surrender value of life insurance

3,713,974

3,617,974

Other assets

156,287

156,287

Total assets

$

53,034,462

$

58,421,059

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

753,437

$

1,111,216

Accrued compensation

521,987

748,626

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,367,116

2,055,952

Income taxes payable

32,182

2,016,132

Operating lease obligation

18,819

-

Customer deposits

1,649,451

3,022,818

Total current liabilities

4,342,992

8,954,744

Operating lease obligation less, current portion

791,209

-

Total liabilities

5,134,201

8,954,744

Commitments and contingent liabilities

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares

authorized; none issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000

shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued;

3,630,970 and 3,664,070 outstanding, respectively

536,491

536,491

Additional paid in capital

10,689,474

10,687,662

Retained earnings

54,942,498

55,298,750

Accumulated other comprehensive income

-

389,164

Less treasury stock at cost, 1,733,937 shares in 2020 and

1,700,837 shares in 2019

(18,268,202

)

(17,445,752

)

Total stockholders' equity

47,900,261

49,466,315

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

53,034,462

$

58,421,059

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 2,

May 4,

May 2,

May 4,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales

$

10,202,502

$

12,742,688

$

19,646,354

$

23,782,462

Cost of sales

(7,065,007

)

(9,296,276

)

(13,619,010

)

(17,367,047

)

Gross profit

3,137,495

3,446,412

6,027,344

6,415,415

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,222,628

)

(1,310,686

)

(2,478,772

)

(2,507,858

)

Operating income

1,914,867

2,135,726

3,548,572

3,907,557

Other income:

Interest income

84,273

145,026

186,156

297,469

Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21

20,398

21,231

40,270

40,755

Proceeds received under escrow arrangement

189,285

108,119

272,394

212,607

Market value of equity investment

(176,733

)

-

(180,526

)

-

Gain on sale of assets

-

15,242

-

15,242

Miscellaneous

8,649

13,962

19,594

22,880

Total other income

125,872

303,580

337,888

588,953

Income before provision for income taxes

2,040,739

2,439,306

3,886,460

4,496,510

Income tax expense

(490,735

)

(619,581

)

(936,315

)

(1,140,979

)

Net income

1,550,004

1,819,725

2,950,145

3,355,531

Other comprehensive income

Unrealized investment income net of tax effect

-

39,172

-

55,712

Comprehensive income

$

1,550,004

$

1,858,897

$

2,950,145

$

3,411,243

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

Basic

3,632,614

3,865,588

3,646,000

3,869,726

Diluted

3,633,933

3,867,802

3,647,329

3,871,943

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.43

$

0.47

$

0.81

$

0.87

Diluted

$

0.43

$

0.47

$

0.81

$

0.87

SOURCE: Nobility Homes, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/593646/Nobility-Homes-Inc-Announces-Sales-and-Earnings-for-its-Second-Quarter-2020

