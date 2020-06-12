Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for its Second Quarter 2020

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2020 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its second quarter ended May 2, 2020. Sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $10,202,502 as compared to $12,742,688 recorded in the second quarter of 2019. Income from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $1,914,867 versus $2,135,726 in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $1,550,004 as compared to $1,819,725 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 were $0.43 per share compared to $0.47 per share last year.

For the first six months of fiscal 2020, sales were $19,646,354 as compared to $23,782,462 for the first six months of 2019. Income from operations was $3,548,572 versus $3,907,557 last year. Net income after taxes was $2,950,145 compared to $3,355,531 last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.81 per share compared to $0.87 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position for the first six months of 2020 remains very strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short term investments of $27,526,297 and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $35,600,644 and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 9.2:1. Stockholders' equity is $47,900,261 and the book value per share of common stock outstanding is $13.19.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "The coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic has resulted in government authorities implementing numerous measures to try to contain the virus, such as travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, shelter in place orders, and shutdowns. Although we were deemed an essential business and never closed our retail sales centers, these measures likely had a negative impact on customer traffic (and corresponding sales) within our centers and the operations of our business partners. While our manufacturing operations have continued, an outbreak in our manufacturing facility would negatively impact our ability to produce new homes. There is considerable uncertainty regarding the impact, and expected duration, of such measures and potential future measures, which could cause disruptions to our business in the future.

Story continues

The demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida has been adversely impacted by COVID-19 and actions taken in response thereto. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments in Florida for the period from November 2019 through April 2020 were down approximately 13% from the same period last year. In addition, the lack of lenders in our industry, partly as a result of an increase in government regulations, still affects our results by limiting many affordable manufactured housing buyers from purchasing homes.

Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Because of very challenging business conditions during economic recessions in our market area, management will continue to evaluate all expenses and react in a manner consistent with maintaining our strong financial position, while exploring opportunities to expand our distribution and manufacturing operations.

Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2020 the Company celebrated its 53rd anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 30 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 221 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential negative impact on our business caused by the coronavirus or other health pandemic, competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, increasing material costs or availability of materials due to potential supply chain interruptions, continued excess retail inventory, increase in repossessions, changes in market demand, changes in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist or other attack and any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

May 2, November 2, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,976,460 $ 22,533,965 Certificates of Deposit 10,215,997 10,153,575 Short-term investments 333,840 521,283 Accounts receivable - trade 494,236 1,351,838 Note receivable 69,217 83,231 Mortgage notes receivable 18,858 17,896 Inventories 10,572,636 10,616,778 Pre-owned homes, net 188,401 331,103 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,073,991 1,217,762 Total current assets 39,943,636 46,827,431 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,175,393 5,005,644 Pre-owned homes, net 1,314,559 808,128 Note receivable, less current portion 23,797 43,769 Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion 229,878 232,148 Other investments 1,689,543 1,649,273 Deferred income taxes 53,528 80,405 Operating lease right of use assets 733,867 - Cash surrender value of life insurance 3,713,974 3,617,974 Other assets 156,287 156,287 Total assets $ 53,034,462 $ 58,421,059 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 753,437 $ 1,111,216 Accrued compensation 521,987 748,626 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,367,116 2,055,952 Income taxes payable 32,182 2,016,132 Operating lease obligation 18,819 - Customer deposits 1,649,451 3,022,818 Total current liabilities 4,342,992 8,954,744 Operating lease obligation less, current portion 791,209 - Total liabilities 5,134,201 8,954,744 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued; 3,630,970 and 3,664,070 outstanding, respectively 536,491 536,491 Additional paid in capital 10,689,474 10,687,662 Retained earnings 54,942,498 55,298,750 Accumulated other comprehensive income - 389,164 Less treasury stock at cost, 1,733,937 shares in 2020 and 1,700,837 shares in 2019 (18,268,202 ) (17,445,752 ) Total stockholders' equity 47,900,261 49,466,315 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 53,034,462 $ 58,421,059

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 2, May 4, May 2, May 4, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 10,202,502 $ 12,742,688 $ 19,646,354 $ 23,782,462 Cost of sales (7,065,007 ) (9,296,276 ) (13,619,010 ) (17,367,047 ) Gross profit 3,137,495 3,446,412 6,027,344 6,415,415 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,222,628 ) (1,310,686 ) (2,478,772 ) (2,507,858 ) Operating income 1,914,867 2,135,726 3,548,572 3,907,557 Other income: Interest income 84,273 145,026 186,156 297,469 Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21 20,398 21,231 40,270 40,755 Proceeds received under escrow arrangement 189,285 108,119 272,394 212,607 Market value of equity investment (176,733 ) - (180,526 ) - Gain on sale of assets - 15,242 - 15,242 Miscellaneous 8,649 13,962 19,594 22,880 Total other income 125,872 303,580 337,888 588,953 Income before provision for income taxes 2,040,739 2,439,306 3,886,460 4,496,510 Income tax expense (490,735 ) (619,581 ) (936,315 ) (1,140,979 ) Net income 1,550,004 1,819,725 2,950,145 3,355,531 Other comprehensive income Unrealized investment income net of tax effect - 39,172 - 55,712 Comprehensive income $ 1,550,004 $ 1,858,897 $ 2,950,145 $ 3,411,243 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 3,632,614 3,865,588 3,646,000 3,869,726 Diluted 3,633,933 3,867,802 3,647,329 3,871,943 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.47 $ 0.81 $ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.47 $ 0.81 $ 0.87

SOURCE: Nobility Homes, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/593646/Nobility-Homes-Inc-Announces-Sales-and-Earnings-for-its-Second-Quarter-2020



