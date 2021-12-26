Nobel Prize winner Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

South African retired Anglican archbishop and anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu celebrates his 85th birthday by jointly giving mass at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on October 7, 2016. - AFP/Rodger Bosch

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa's struggle against white minority rule, has died aged 90, the presidency said on Sunday.

"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

