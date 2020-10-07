This year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced on Wednesday, 7 October.

The announcement is expected to take place at 11:45 am Central European Summer Time, which is 3:15 pm in Indian Standard Time.

View photos

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is awarded by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm, Sweden.

Also Read: 3 Win Nobel Prize in Medicine for Discovery of Hepatitis C Virus

Previous Winners

In 2019, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to John Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino “for the development of lithium-ion batteries”. The Nobel Prize website enlists their achievement and says:

"“Through their work, they have created the right conditions for a wireless and fossil fuel-free society, and so brought the greatest benefit to humankind.” "

Other former winners of this prize include Marie Curie, Ernest Rutherford, Jacques Dubochet and Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin.

Also Read: ‘I Would Get a Nobel Prize If They Gave it Out Fairly’: Trump

. Read more on World by The Quint.Australia Women Thrash NZ to Secure a Record-Equalling ODI Win Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Be Announced Today . Read more on World by The Quint.