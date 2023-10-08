The Nobel Peace Prize has finally stopped rewarding daft politicians

An Iranian reads a news report about the Nobel Peace Prize winner Iranian women's rights activist Narges Mohammadi

It’s almost too strange to be believed but the Nobel Prize committee – so famous for awarding its Peace accolade to the undeserving or downright ludicrous, from Yasser Arafat to Barack Obama to the EU – has finally made a good choice.

The 2023 Peace Prize goes to Narges Mohammadi, a tireless and brave campaigner for women’s rights in Iran, currently in prison for her activism where she is still campaigning. “I will never stop striving for the realisation of democracy, freedom and equality,” she said in a statement. “Surely, the Nobel Peace Prize will make me more resilient, determined, hopeful and enthusiastic on this path, and it will accelerate my pace.” Indeed.

Mohammadi, who has been jailed many times, is currently in the notorious Evin prison, where she formerly shared a cell with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the recently released Iranian-British national who had been locked up on spurious charges. The latter’s joyful words following the announcement confirm that Mohammadi is formidable personally as well as politically. “I am so pleased for her. It makes me cry,” said Zaghari-Ratcliffe. “She did so much for all of us in Evin. Narges is an inspiration and a pillar to the women in the female ward in Evin for her fearless fight against violation of women’s rights, use of solitary confinement and execution in the judicial system in Iran.”

At last, a Peace Prize that is not simply more ego points for already smug career politicians, but is instead a shot in the arm of a large, vital movement of courageous women in a country that urgently needs reform.

This is exactly the sort of award that can save the Peace Prize from being a joke. Let’s hope it’s not a one-off.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.