Former Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks

·5 min read

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who put his academic expertise on the Great Depression to work reviving the American economy after the 2007-2008 financial crisis, won the Nobel Prize in economic sciences along with two other U.S.-based economists for their research into the fallout from bank failures.

Bernanke was recognized Monday along with Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig. The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said the trio's research had shown “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.”

With their findings in the early 1980s, the laureates laid the foundations for regulating financial markets, the panel said.

“Financial crises and depressions are kind of the worst thing that can happen to the economy," said John Hassler of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences. “These things can happen again. And we need to have an understanding of the mechanism behind those and what to do about it. And the laureates this year provide that.”

Bernanke, 68, who was Fed chair from early 2006 to early 2014 and is now with the Brookings Institution in Washington, examined the Great Depression of the 1930s, showing the danger of bank runs — when panicked people withdraw their savings — and how bank collapses led to widespread economic devastation.

Before Bernanke, economists saw bank failures as a consequence, not a cause, of economic downturns.

Diamond, 68, based at the University of Chicago, and Dybvig, 67, who is at Washington University in St. Louis, showed how government guarantees on deposits can prevent a spiraling of financial crises.

“Probably the most gratifying thing for us is that policymakers actually seem to understand it, and the insights that we had, which are pretty simple, could be used in the actual financial crisis," Diamond told The Associated Press in Chicago. He added that he was “very happy" and “quite surprised" to get the call.

When it comes to the global economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine, Diamond said in a call with the Nobel panel that the financial system is “much, much less vulnerable" to crises because of memories of the 2000s collapse and improved regulation.

“The problem is that these vulnerabilities of the fear of runs and dislocations and crises can show up anywhere in the financial sector. It doesn’t have to be commercial banks,” he said.

The trio's research took on real-world significance when investors sent the financial system into a panic during fall 2008.

Bernanke, then head of the Fed, teamed up with the U.S. Treasury Department to prop up major banks and ease a shortage of credit, the lifeblood of the economy.

He slashed short-term interest rates to zero, directed the Fed’s purchases of Treasury and mortgage investments and set up unprecedented lending programs. Collectively, those steps calmed investors and fortified big banks.

They also pushed long-term interest rates to historic lows and led to fierce criticism of Bernanke, particularly from some 2012 Republican presidential candidates, that the Fed was hurting the value of the dollar and running the risk of igniting inflation later.

The Fed’s actions under Bernanke extended the authority of the central bank into unprecedented territory. They weren’t able to prevent the longest and most painful recession since the 1930s. But in hindsight, the Fed’s moves were credited with rescuing the banking system and avoiding another depression.

And Bernanke's Fed established a precedent for the central bank to respond with speed and force to economic shocks.

When COVID-19 slammed the U.S. economy in early 2020, the Fed, under Chair Jerome Powell, quickly cut short-term interest rates back to zero and pumped money into the financial system. The aggressive intervention — along with massive government spending — quickly ended the downturn and triggered a powerful economic recovery.

But the quick comeback also came at a cost: Inflation began rising rapidly last year and now is close to 40-year highs, forcing the Fed to reverse course and raise rates to cool the economy. Central banks around the world are taking similar steps as inflation erodes consumers' spending power.

In a groundbreaking 1983 paper, Bernanke explored the role of bank failures in deepening and lengthening the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Before that, economists cast blame on the Fed for not printing enough money to support the economy as it sank. Bernanke agreed but found that the shortage of money could not explain why the depression was so devastating and lasted so long.

The problem, he found, was the collapse of the banking system. Panicked savers pulled money out of rickety banks, which then could not make the loans that kept the economy growing.

“The result,’’ the Nobel committee wrote, “was the worst global recession in modern history.’’

Simon Johnson, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who has written about the financial crisis, said Bernanke “really shifted the attention onto banks and pointed out that it was the declining credit of the ‘30s that caused the trouble."

Bernanke’s insights, Johnson said, led policymakers to ask: “'What do we need to do to prevent the banks from collapsing? And let’s do whatever it takes.’ That is a very powerful idea in the policy world.’’

The economics award capped a week of Nobel Prize announcements in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace. They carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10.

Unlike the other prizes, the economics award wasn’t established in Alfred Nobel’s will of 1895 but by the Swedish central bank in his memory. The first winner was selected in 1969.

___

Jordans reported from Berlin and Wiseman from Washington. AP video journalist Teresa Crawford in Chicago contributed.

___

Follow all AP stories about the Nobel Prizes at https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes

David Keyton, Frank Jordans And Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Wall Street braces for earnings, inflation data this week

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the expectations for earnings season.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks nudge higher to start busy week of earnings, inflation data

    U.S. stocks rose early Monday as Wall Street steered into third-quarter earnings season and braced for a batch of inflation reports.

  • Kanye West’s Instagram and Twitter Accounts Restricted After Criticism Over Anti-Semitic Posts

    Rapper returns to Twitter and gets locked out by social media company over "Jewish People" tweet

  • Nobody is talking to me about 'quiet quitting': U.S. Labor Secretary

    The quiet quitting movement may be overblown, suggests U.S. Labor Secretary.

  • Stocks ease as Ukraine attacks and rate outlook spark flight to havens

    LONDON (Reuters) -Global shares dropped on Monday after Russian missiles pounded cities across Ukraine and as renewed concern about the economic outlook sent investors into safe-haven assets such as the dollar and bonds. Any belief that the Federal Reserve will shift to a softer stance towards monetary policy was extinguished on Friday by data that showed US unemployment fell in September, pointing to a persistently tight labour market. The dollar held steady against a basket of currencies, while a number of market-based measures of investor risk nervousness showed another increase.

  • UK Treasury chief to publish forecasts sooner amid turmoil

    LONDON (AP) — Britain's Treasury chief said Monday he will bring forward the publication of the government's full fiscal statement after facing widespread criticism for not providing details about a multibillion-pound, tax-cutting stimulus package he announced last month. Kwasi Kwarteng had been expected to publish details of his financial strategy on Nov. 23, two months after he first unveiled plans that included 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in tax cuts, to be paid for by government borrowin

  • William Shatner says his trip to space on Blue Origin 'felt like a funeral': 'It was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered'

    In a new book, "Star Trek" actor William Shatner says his trip to space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin last year filled him with "overwhelming sadness."

  • Blue Jays swept by Mariners

    The Toronto Blue Jays blew a seven-run lead in a 10-9 loss to Seattle on Saturday night. The Mariners swept the best-of-three wild-card series to eliminate the Blue Jays from the post-season.

  • Virginia flight instructor, 23, killed during flight lesson after a student caused the plane to stall and crash

    A Sweden-born flight instructor is dead at 23 years old after a flight lesson in Virginia went wrong.

  • 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

    Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale. The post 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Mark Zuckerberg urged Meta staff to have virtual meetings when many of them didn't have VR headsets, report says

    Meta employees rushed to buy VR headsets and set them up before managers realized, a source told The New York Times.

  • Beer remains recession resistant: Constellation Brands CEO

    Beer is withstanding the economic slowdown, at least over at Corona maker Constellation Brands.

  • Japan reopens to tourists with shuttered souvenir shops, hotel staff shortage

    As Japan throws open its doors to visitors this week after more than two years of pandemic isolation, hopes for a tourism boom face tough headwinds amid shuttered shops and a shortage of hospitality workers. From Tuesday, Japan will reinstate visa-free travel to dozens of countries, ending some of world's strictest border controls to slow the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is counting on tourism to help invigorate the economy and reap some benefits from the yen's slide to a 24-year low.

  • Germany eyes possible political motive in railway sabotage

    BERLIN (AP) — German police said Monday they're examining the possibility of a political motive in the suspected sabotage of a railway communication system over the weekend that brought trains to a standstill across the northwest of the country. Officials say cables were severed deliberately in a Berlin suburb and in Herne in western Germany, sites that are 440 kilometers (275 miles) apart. Trains in the northwestern states of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Bremen were halted for

  • Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill on its land

    The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday unilaterally cancelled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), less than a day before they were due to start on its territory. The Kyrgyz defense ministry did not specify the reason for cancelling the “Indestructible Brotherhood-2022” command and staff exercises, which were set to be held in the country's windswept eastern highlands Monday to Friday. According to earli

  • Power restored on Danish island; outage was 'local fault'

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A power outage briefly hit the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm Monday. Authorities initially said that an underwater cable from Sweden that provides electricity had been cut, but later blamed it on a local fault. Energinet, a public company that owns the sea cable that provides electricity to Bornholm, said the power was back up to all the nearly 40,000 resident of Bornholm within four hours. The power outage occurred just before 8 a.m., TREFOR, which provides Bor

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int