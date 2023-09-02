Nobel Foundation rescinds invitation to Russian ambassador amid backlash

Nobel prize award in Sweden

The Nobel Foundation said on Saturday it was reversing its decision to invite ambassadors from Russia and Belarus to this year’s Nobel award ceremony in Stockholm, after the move sparked a backlash.

In 2022, the Nobel Foundation, which organises the annual prize ceremony and banquet in Stockholm, decided not to invite the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to the Stockholm award event because of the war in Ukraine.

They made the same decision regarding the Iranian envoy over the country’s crackdown on a wave of protests.

But last week the Swedish foundation said it was returning to its previous practice of inviting ambassadors from all countries represented in Sweden, sparking a wave of angry reactions.

On Saturday, the foundation U-turned, saying that the strong reactions to its decision “completely overshadowed” the message it had intended to send — spreading unity and Nobel values.

“We, therefore, choose to repeat last year’s exception to regular practice — that is, to not invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm,” the foundation said in a statement.

The decision to once again invite the Russian and Belarusian representatives sparked ire in Sweden and abroad.

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the foundation should support efforts to isolate Russia and Belarus as “millions of Ukrainians suffer from an unprovoked war and the Russian regime is not punished for its crimes”.

On Saturday, Mr Nikolenko called the reversal a “victory for humanism.” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also said Friday he disagreed with the Foundation’s decision.

“I would not have done it if I were handling invites to an award ceremony and I understand that it upsets many people in both Sweden and Ukraine,” he said in a written statement to AFP.

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko slammed the invite of Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to the award ceremony

Several prominent Swedish politicians, including the leaders of the Centre, Green, Left and Liberal parties, had said they would boycott the event over the Russian ambassador’s presence.

Hours before the reversal was announced, public broadcaster Sveriges Radio reported that the Swedish Royal Court had been surprised by the decision.

It added that Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf — who presents laureates with their awards at the Stockholm prize ceremony — was evaluating whether to attend.

The glitzy event is held each year in Stockholm on December 10 when laureates in the fields of medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics receive their awards from the king.

A separate ceremony is held in Oslo on the same day for the Peace Prize laureate.

