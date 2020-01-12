Nobbs on target again as Arsenal put four past Brighton

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs scored Arsenal's third against Brighton // Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Arsenal continued their relentless pace at the top of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League by beating Brighton 4-0, keeping them three points clear of Manchester City.

A fine finish from Danielle van de Donk got the reigning champions up and running in just the third minute, before Jill Roord added a second just past the half hour mark, which effectively killed the contest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The tireless Jordan Nobbs added the finishing touch to a flowing move early in the second half for a third, before substitute Beth Mead rounded the day off with a fourth late on.

Hope Powell’s Brighton side struggled for large parts to impose themselves on the game but epitomised by Aileen Whelan and Lea Le Garrec, the hosts ran themselves to a standstill.

Dutch international van de Donk’s opener was the perfect start for Arsenal, the winger taking a pinpoint diagonal pass from Leah Williamson to race past Kirsty Barton before beating Megan Walsh at her near post.

📊 Our 2019/20 season so far...



2️⃣1️⃣ games

1️⃣9️⃣ wins

0️⃣1️⃣ draw

0️⃣1️⃣ defeat

7️⃣7️⃣ goals

1️⃣6️⃣ clean sheets



And we're only just getting started 👊 pic.twitter.com/HC7vwLOdG1 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 12, 2020

The excellent Williamson was soon to turn provider again, finding Roord on the edge of the penalty box and with ample space. The invitation to shoot was never going to be passed up, Roord finishing expertly into the corner.

Brighton enjoyed their best spell at the end of the half, Whelan forcing Manuela Zinsberger to tip the ball beyond the post from a whipped delivery, before Emily Simpkins hit one just wide when she should have done better.

Story continues

Viktoria Schnaderbeck and van de Donk then combined to open up the Brighton defence in two passes, the on-rushing Nobbs sliding it past Walsh to cap a thoroughly industrious performance at the heart of a confident Arsenal outfit.

Mead added a fourth in the closing minutes after Leonie Maier forced Walsh into a mistake, the substitute lashing into an empty net to cap yet another excellent day for Joe Montemurro’s charges.

To follow the action, buy tickets and sign-up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com