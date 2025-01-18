Noard's 19 lead Cornell over Pennsylvania 86-76

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cooper Noard's 19 points helped Cornell defeat Pennsylvania 86-76 on Saturday.

Noard shot 6 for 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Big Red (10-5, 2-0 Ivy League). AK Okereke scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Nazir Williams shot 5 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Quakers (4-11, 0-2) were led by Ethan Roberts, who posted 26 points. Pennsylvania also got 15 points from Sam Brown. AJ Levine finished with 13 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Cornell hosts Brown and Pennsylvania plays Harvard on the road.

