Noah Thompson shocks judges with Rihanna cover to enter top 24 on ‘American Idol’

Normally sticking to his country roots, Noah Thompson decided to mix things up in a big way on “American Idol.”

The decision to perform “Stay” by Rihanna on the Monday, April 4, episode was a risky one for Thompson, who needed just one more masterful performance to advance to the live shows.

But it was one that paid major dividends for the Louisa, Kentucky, singer.

“Singing that song kind of shows what else I can do,” Thompson said in an “American Idol” interview.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie all looked surprised when they read Thompson’s song choice. But they start applauding and appeared elated once Thompson began performing the pop ballad.

Thompson said “Stay” has special meaning to him because it’s a song he and his girlfriend would sing together.

When it came time for Thompson to learn his fate, Bryan had some complimentary remarks about Thompson’s performance.

“There’s a magic quality going on in your voice,” Bryan said.

“No one is expecting what’s about to come out of your mouth when you start singing,” he added.

Bryan faked Thompson out into thinking he had been eliminated, but the Kentucky singer will move on to the “American Idol” top 24 — where he will perform in front of a live TV audience.

Thompson called it the best day of his life, with exception to his son being born.

“I’ve always been that guy that didn’t believe in himself,” Thompson said. “But I’m trying to work on it to overcome my fears.”

Olivia Faye, a Murray, Kentucky, singer who Thompson performed with during the duets round, did not advance to the top 24.

Did Dakota Hayden advance?

Dakota Hayden, a 17-year-old from Fordsville, Kentucky, performed “Pretty Heart” by Parker McCollum during the showstopper round during Monday’s episode. But the judges asked him to perform one more time in a head-to-head challenge.

Hayden competed with Dan Marshall in front of the judges for one final spot in the top 24.

“Dakota, everything you’re giving us at 17 years old telegraphs big star on the rise. But at 17, you’re still a little young. You’re not going to make it to our top 24,” Bryan later said.

Perry encouraged Hayden to move to Nashville to continue his music career. But, as Hayden said, he has to finish high school first.

“Hearing I didn’t make it, it was definitely a downer, but at the same time I’ve been telling myself to be proud of myself no matter what,” Hayden said.

