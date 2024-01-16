Noah Schnapp Says His ‘Thoughts and Beliefs’ on Israel-Hamas War ‘Have Been So Far Misconstrued’: ‘I Stand Against Any Killing of Any Innocent People’

Noah Schnapp has addressed online backlash to his stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas War, saying that his “thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued.”

In a video posted on TikTok late Monday night, the “Stranger Things” star said he “just wanted to come on here super briefly to discuss everything that’s been going on online.”

“I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel. I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict,” Schnapp said. “I’ve had many open discussions with friends from Palestine standing in background, and I think those are very important conversations to have and I’ve learned a lot. One of the takeaways I’ve had is that we all hope for the same things, that being those innocent people still being held hostage in Gaza to be returned to their families and equally hope for an end to the loss of innocent life in Palestine — so many of those people being women and children, and it’s horrible to see.”

Shortly after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Schnapp posted an impassioned statement on his Instagram calling out his social media followers for commenting on his account in celebration of the attack. “As a Jewish American, I am afraid,” Schnapp wrote in the since-deleted post. “Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women and soldiers fighting to defend themselves. I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. Let’s stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead we must recognize that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence.”

The backlash against Schnapp grew when those on social media alleged he had liked a video mocking Palestinian victims in Gaza and a clip emerged showing the actor with stickers that read “Zionism is sexy.” This led some on the internet to even call for a boycott of “Stranger Things” Season 5, which recently started production.

“I think anyone with any ounce of humanity would hope for an end to the hostility on both sides. I stand against any killing of any innocent people and I hope you guys all do, too. And I just hope to one day see those two groups be able to live harmoniously together in that region,” Schnapp continued. “And I hope for 2024 online to see people be a little more understanding and compassionate and recognize that we’re all human, regardless of our race, of our ethnicity, of our background, of our country of birth, of our sexuality, of anything. We are all human and we’re all the same and we should all love each other for that and support each other and stand together. And stand together for humanity and for peace.”

