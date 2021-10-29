Noah Schnapp Reveals Epic Prank Millie Bobby Brown Pulled While Filming Stranger Things Season 4

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown loves a good prank — and her costar turned real-life best friend Noah Schnapp was one of her most recent targets.

Speaking to PEOPLE this week, Schnapp, 17, revealed how Brown managed to pull a fast one on him while filming Stranger Things' upcoming fourth season.

"On our last day of filming season 4, Millie, she got the whole crew together and she bought like, 2000 water balloons," Schnapp said while promoting his new snack company TBH, which launches Monday. "She called me back to our base camp to give her a hug goodbye. I got there and I was like, 'Where is she at? Let me go say goodbye.'"

Schnapp soon realized Brown, 17, had something entirely different planned: "Her and 30 other crew members came out behind the trailers with each, like, 100 water balloons, just chucking them at me!"

The best — or worst — part? They still had a whole night of filming ahead.

"The whole night, I was soaked. Dripping," recalled the actor, who plays Will Byers on the hit show. "The costumes [team staffers] were mad. They had to blow dry my whole costume."

Stranger Things

Ultimately, Schnapp said he "had a blast" filming the season, which he describes as "unexpected, romantic and exhilarating."

"I was with a great group of people and I bonded with everyone a lot and I had a good time," he said. "I think this season is going to be the best one yet. It's something to be excited about."

"Every season we have different storylines and different people that I get to work with. I think this season, it was the most unexpected,'' he continued. "[There were] certain people I'd never worked with before. It just really opened my eyes and I had such a good time doing it."

In addition to filming the Netflix series, Schnapp has been hard at work on his new venture. TBH, which stands for To Be Honest, is a snacking company Schnapp conceptualized about two years ago. He set out to create a healthier, vegan, and palm oil-free hazelnut chocolate spread as an alternative to the popular Nutella product.

Noah Schnapp

"I think there was a missing place in the market for a product like this — an alternative to Nutella that's not only better for you, but better for the planet," said Schnapp, who uses TBH in his protein shakes.

"That's something that's super important to me. There's no palm oil, our boxes actually plant trees every time we sell a box, the containers [are] recyclable. So lots of sustainability [is] involved in the brand, which I think is super important and I think we need more of."

TBH launches Monday, and season 4 of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix in 2022.