Noah Schnapp Reveals Doja Cat's Been Thirsting After His 'Stranger Things' Co-Star

Josephine Harvey
·1 min read

Doja Cat is apparently a fan of “Stranger Things” and an even bigger fan of its newest star, Joseph Quinn.

The Grammy-winning singer messaged “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) on Instagram asking if Quinn, who joined the show in its latest season as Eddie Munson, has a girlfriend, according to a screenshot Schnapp posted on TikTok Wednesday.

“Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu [hit me up],” Doja Cat wrote, per the screenshot.

“LMAOO slide into his dms,” Schnapp replied.

The “Say So” singer said she didn’t have Quinn’s Instagram or Twitter, so Schnapp sent her a link. “Right here ma’am,” he wrote.

@noahschnapp

#stitch with @taradanto thirsty doja

♬ original sound - Noah Schnapp

Doja Cat has apparently been sitting on this one for a while. A few days after Season 4 of the hit series dropped, she tweeted: “joseph quinn fine as shit.”

Quinn’s character was the breakout star of the season, attracting high praise from fans and Metallica itself for his “most metal concert in the history of the world” in Volume 2.

Quinn is known for his role on British TV in “Dickensian” and “Howards End.” He also played Koner on “Game of Thrones.”

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson. (Photo: Getty / Stranger Things)
Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson. (Photo: Getty / Stranger Things)

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson. (Photo: Getty / Stranger Things)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

