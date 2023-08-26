Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson help U.S. 4x100-relay teams claim gold

The Team USA 4x100-relay teams are golden in Budapest.

Noah Lyles and the men’s 4x100-relay team ran a world-leading time of 37.38 to win the event. The U.S. men had a comfortable lead almost the entire race around the track.

Italy claimed the silver, running a season-best time of 37.62. Team Jamaica ran a 37.76 to round out the top three.

This year’s world championships have been a showcase for Lyles. The relay title was his third gold medal at this year’s worlds. He won the 100 meters in 9.83 and won his third consecutive world championship in the 200 with a winning-time of 19.52.

Sha’Carri Richardson powers U.S. women to relay win

Minutes after the U.S. men won the 4x100-meter relay, the U.S. women got a gold medal of their own.

Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas and the U.S. women were able to hold off Team Jamaica to win the relay, running a championship-record time of 41.03.

Richardson ran the anchor leg and she was able to maintain the U.S. lead over a hard-charging Shericka Jackson who ran the anchor leg for Team Jamaica.

Jamaica crossed the line second in 41.21. Great Britain ran a 41.97 to get third.

The win gave Richardson two gold medals at this year’s world championships and three total medals. Richardson pulled off an upset in the women’s 100-meters to win the event. She also raced to a bronze medal in the women’s 200-meters.

U.S. women’s 4x400 team disqualified

Things didn’t go as well for U.S. women in the 4x400-meter relay.

The U.S. women were disqualified for running out of the zone during the third and fourth exchange.

