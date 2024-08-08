Noah Lyles Says He Tested Positive for COVID Before Taking Bronze in 200-Meter Final

"You know, I've run in worse situations, I felt," Lyles said of his decision to race with COVID

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) Noah Lyles (center) receives medical attention after competing in the men's 200-meter final

Noah Lyles says he tested positive for COVID before he finished a disappointing third place in the men's 200-meter final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Speaking on NBC while wearing a mask, Lyles confirmed that he was sick during the final on Thursday, Aug. 8.

"I woke up early, about 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning and I was feeling really horrible and I knew it was more than just being sore from the 100, ya know," the sprinter, 27, told NBC's Lewis Johnson. "Woke up the doctors and we tested. Unfortunately, it came up that I was positive for COVID."

Lyles said that he decided to race anyway, as he sought his first Olympic gold in his premiere event. At the 2020 Tokyo Games, he also earned bronze.

"My first thought was not to panic. I was thinking, I've been in worse situations. You know, I've run in worse situations, I felt," he said. "We just took it day by day, tried to hydrate as much and quarantine of. It's taken it's toll for sure. But I've never been more proud of myself for being able to come out here and getting a bronze medal. Last Olympics I was very disappointed and this time I couldn't be more proud."

Lyles added that he never questioned running the 200-meter final.

"No, I didn't," he told Johnson. "I just tried to quarantine as much as possible."

ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images Noah Lyles

Lyles and countryman Kenny Bednarek finished third and second, respectively, behind Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, who surprised for gold.

Tebogo won with a time of 19.46, edging out Bednarek by 0.06. Lyles finished third in 19.70, and after hugging Tebogo, collapsed on the ground and was helped into a wheelchair by medical staff.

Lyles won gold in the 100-meter final on Sunday, Aug. 4 before his third-place in the 200-meter final.

To learn more about all the Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, come to people.com to check out ongoing coverage before, during and after the games. And sign up for Going for Gold, our Olympics newsletter, to get the biggest stories from the Games delivered straight to your inbox. Watch the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, beginning July 26, on NBC and Peacock.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.