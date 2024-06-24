Noah Lyles races to 100-meter title at US Olympic track and field trials

EUGENE — Noah Lyles and his family got a chance to meet Snoop Dogg on Saturday. On Sunday, Lyles matched his personal-best time of 9.83 like it’s hot to win gold in the 100 meters with the hip-hop legend in attendance.

With a white pearl necklace around his neck, Lyles proved once again he’s the fastest man in the country after winning the 100 at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

Lyles was running even with the other sprinters at the 50-meter mark, but his acceleration and finish was enough to speed him by his competitors.

Kenny Bednarek ran a personal-best 9.87 to finish second and Fred Kerley crossed the line at 9.88 to place third. The three will advance to the Paris Olympics where the fastest man in the world crown will be on the line.

Lyles currently has the crown. Lyles is the reigning world champion in the 100 and 200. The 200 is considered his strongest event, but he’s showing on the track that he’s a force in the 100 as well.

Leading up to Sunday night’s final, Lyles ran a 9.92 to win his heat in the preliminary round, he ran a wind-aided 9.80 to win his section in the semifinal and then dropped a gold-medal winning time of 9.83 to qualify for the Paris Olympics. It's the third fastest time in the world this year.

The Paris Games will be Lyles’ second Olympics. Lyles competed in the Tokyo Olympics and came home with bronze in the 200. He’s determined to make amends for what he describes as a tough Olympics in Tokyo.

Lyles is scheduled to run the 200 on Thursday. He is the prohibitive favorite in the event.

