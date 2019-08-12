Noah Gragson finishes fifth at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Noah Gragson finished fifth in the B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday. It’s Gragson’s fifth top-five finish of the season.

Austin Cindric took the checkered flag in the race, with Christopher Bell finishing second, and AJ Allmendinger crossing the finish line third.

Stage 1 was won by Chase Briscoe while Jack Hawksworth took Stage 2.

Gragson earned 41 points over the weekend, giving him 702 on the year. He ranks No. 7 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings.

The second-year driver did not earn any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season.

Gragson qualified in the seventh position at 95.533 mph. He led once for a total of one lap.

Gragson still is looking for his first career win but boasts seven top-five finishes and 16 finishes in the top 10.

There were 38 cars in the field and the race saw six cautions and 17 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 10 lead changes.

With Cindric driving his Mustang to glory for Roger Penske, Ford added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 755 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 749. Ford sits at No. 3 with 746 points on the season.

