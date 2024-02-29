Noah Cyrus Is 'Very Loyal' to Dad Billy Ray Following 'Really Hard' Divorce from Mom Tish: Source (Exclusive)

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus were divorced in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage

Michael Kovac/Getty Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus’s 2022 divorce was difficult on their family — but he still has the support of his youngest daughter.

A source tells PEOPLE that Noah Cyrus, 24, has stuck by her dad’s side, even amid apparent strained relationships within the Cyrus family.

“Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” the source says. “She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.”

Billy Ray, 62, filed for divorce from Tish, 56, in April 2022 after more than 28 years of marriage. The former couple — who have each since remarried — share daughters Brandi, 36, Miley, 31, and Noah and sons Trace, 35, and Braison, 29. (Billy Ray also has son Christopher Cody, 31, from a previous relationship.)

“It hasn’t been easy for any of the kids,” the insider adds of the divorce. “Their parents’ separation was really hard, but it was also long overdue.”

At the time of their separation, a representative for the family issued a joint statement to PEOPLE exclusively on behalf of Tish and Billy Ray, saying, "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

John Shearer/Getty Tish Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and Miley Cyrus in 2015.

The statement continued: "We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

Noah and Billy Ray previously teamed up in 2022 for a song on Noah's debut album The Hardest Part. The emotional track chronicled Noah's recovery from addiction — and when Billy Ray shared the song on his Instagram, Noah responded with a sweet message. "The honor is mine daddy!!! so grateful to share this track I wrote about you, pappy and papaw Cyrus .. you're my hero and inspiration .. I love u ❤️," she wrote.

While the Cyrus clan has not publicly commented on any familial strife, seemingly only Miley, Brandi and Trace were in attendance when Tish married Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell last August.

On the day of the wedding, Noah shared a photo to her Instagram Story that featured her wearing a Billy Ray T-shirt while at a café with Braison.

Then on Feb. 4, Tish and Brandi accompanied Miley to the Grammy Awards. When the “Flowers” singer won record of the year, she gave a pointed acceptance speech that made no mention of her dad Billy Ray, with whom she starred on Hannah Montana for five years.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Billy Ray Cyrus and Noah Cyrus.

Cyrus thanked “everyone that's standing on this stage right now, Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look."

She then asked the team behind her, "Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love. Thank you all so much."

"I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!" she quipped as she concluded her speech.

Billy Ray married Australian musician Firerose in October. Noah, meanwhile, announced her engagement to fashion designer Pinkus in June.



