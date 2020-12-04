Noah Cyrus ‘truly sorry’ for using racist term while defending Harry Styles Vogue cover: ‘I am horrified’

(Getty Images)

Noah Cyrus has apologised for using a racist term while speaking out in support of Harry Styles.

The singer, who is Miley Cyrus’s younger sister, was the latest star to come out in support of former One Direction singer Styles after he wore a dress on the cover of US Vogue.

After far-right commentators including Candace Owens criticised Styles for dressing in this manner, Cyrus, 20, re-shared a picture to her Instagram Story of the photoshoot, commenting: “He wears this dress better than any of u n***y a** h****z.”

However, fans quickly criticised Cyrus for her use of the racially offensive term, which has historically been used to demean black women and their hair.

Owens herself even responded, posting on Twitter: “Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a “n***y a** h**” is not racist? I’m all ears. You guys love cancel culture. @MileyCyrus come get your sister!”

Noah Cyrus apologizes for using term with racist history to defend Harry Styles:



“I am mortified that i used a term without knowing the context and history, but i know now and i am horrified and truly sorry.” pic.twitter.com/2M7iUPMJJR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 3, 2020

On Thursday (3 December) night, Cyrus returned to her Instagram Story to apologise for the comments.

“I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry,” Cyrus wrote.

“I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so so sorry.

Earlier in the week, Styles responded to Owens’s criticism for the first time, sharing a picture of him wearing a light blue suit and eating a banana.

“Bring back manly men,” he captioned the photo.

