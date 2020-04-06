Noah Cyrus Was Spotted Out with Lil Xan Sparking Rumors That They're Back Together

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Noah Cyrus was spotted out with her ex, Lil Xan, over a year after their breakup.

The couple broke up over a photoshopped photo of Charlie Puth.

They were seen driving around LA together, possibly breaking current social distancing rules.

Noah Cryus and Lil Xan might actually be back together after their crazy breakup back in September 2018.

Noah and Lil Xan were seen driving together on April 3, according to People. It still hasn't been confirmed whether or not this meant that they couple were currently staying together or if they just decided to hang out for a bit.

Currently, people around the county are staying at home and practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic. Social distancing rules states that people should be staying six feet apart from each other if they are out in public spaces and are near people they are not currently living with. However, since the couple was spotted together in the same car, many are wondering if they are now living together.

Lil Xan also posted a new selfie on his Instagram that same day, sharing that he was lonely due to social distancing.

"Coronavirus is probably the most lonely thing lol how are you guys coping with it?" he wrote on Instagram.

On April 6, Noah tweeted out, "what's the tea?" probably hinting at recent reports on her meet up with her ex.



whats the tea — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) April 5, 2020

Some fans responded by asking her about her relationship with Xan and for some clarity on whether or not they're back together.

You tell us the tea with you and Xan sis? 🤔 — Miss Zac (@Oshes) April 5, 2020

Noah and Lil Xan still haven't responded to any of the new romance rumors, but with everything going on, it might take a while for them to confirm whether or not they're back together.

The couple first started dating back around June of 2018 after collaborating on a song together. They later broke up in September of that same year, after Noah shared a photoshopped photo of Charlie Puth's head on a naked man's body.

Guess we'll have to wait and see just how serious things are between them.

